Classy Thomas Massie
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Media Straw Men and Gang Members: Democrats Remind Us Whose Lives Really Matter
As we trudge through another election cycle with one smear campaign after another, judiciary hearings collide with trial-by-media in a way that…
22 hrs ago
68
Share this post
Media Straw Men and Gang Members: Democrats Remind Us Whose Lives Really Matter
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Congressman Massie Throws Steve Bannon a Lifeline
Should Navarro even be in prison or is the Deep State in total control?
Jun 20
197
Share this post
Congressman Massie Throws Steve Bannon a Lifeline
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Thomas Massie Exposes the Deep State's Plans for COVID 2.0
Do not comply!
Jun 18
682
Share this post
Thomas Massie Exposes the Deep State's Plans for COVID 2.0
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chuck Schumer is Scheming to Give Illegals US Citizenship
Illegal immigration is out of control
Jun 13
172
Share this post
Chuck Schumer is Scheming to Give Illegals US Citizenship
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
Thomas Massie SLAMS CDC Over Vaccine Lies
Time to Subpoena the CDC for Vaccine Efficacy Data
Jun 8
653
Share this post
Thomas Massie SLAMS CDC Over Vaccine Lies
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51
Thomas Massie BLASTS DOJ's Dystopian Red Flag Center
What is this evil?
Jun 4
248
Share this post
Thomas Massie BLASTS DOJ's Dystopian Red Flag Center
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
May 2024
Thomas Massie BASHES Joe Biden's ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION of Government
Jack Smith is Biden's lackey
May 28
32
Share this post
Thomas Massie BASHES Joe Biden's ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION of Government
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Thomas Massie SLAMS Central Bank Digital Currencies
Say no to government control of our lives!
May 24
39
Share this post
Thomas Massie SLAMS Central Bank Digital Currencies
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Thomas Massie Runs Away Win the Primary Election
The opposition did not stand a chance
May 22
262
Share this post
Thomas Massie Runs Away Win the Primary Election
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Thomas Massie DESTROYS Corrupt RINOs
No one can stop a Classy Lover of Liberty
May 20
327
Share this post
Thomas Massie DESTROYS Corrupt RINOs
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Thomas Massie Will End the Fed
The Federal Reserve is beyond corruption
May 18
32
Share this post
Thomas Massie Will End the Fed
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Thomas Massie Knows Gun Free Zones Make us LESS SAFE
New Bill in Tennessee Offers New Approach to Protect Students from School Shootings
May 14
186
Share this post
Thomas Massie Knows Gun Free Zones Make us LESS SAFE
classythomasmassie.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
© 2024 Classy Thomas Massie
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts