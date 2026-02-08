Turn on the national evening news and you’ll find Thomas Massie is given minimal, if any, airtime.

Massie has quickly become the face of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes yet most Americans aren’t aware of him.

Granted, Massie has some company in Ro Khanna, Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert.

However, these truth-seekers are shunned by legacy media as they are uncovering uncomfortable secrets about the elite.

The truth that the talking heads don’t want you to know?

The Epstein case is worse than anyone could imagine and billionaires are paying to cover it up.

The Billionaire Class Vs. Thomas Massie

If Thomas Massie goes missing in the weeks ahead, we’ll all know why.

The Kentucky Representative is valiantly taking on the world’s richest and most horrific cretins.

Read through the Epstein files and you’ll find references to the world’s most powerful people including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk.

Thanks to Massie, the deranged billionaire class is being exposed. However, Massie’s push for the truth about Epstein’s sex abuse has put him in a dangerous position.

The price?

It might be Massie’s political career. At a bare minimum, it’s taking a toll on his mental health.