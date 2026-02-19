Every American should be empowered to carry a firearm and speak freely.

Seems like common sense, doesn’t it?

To some, these rights are controversial. The growing sentiment is that exercising the First Amendment means the Second Amendment is nullified.

Thomas Massie is Fighting for Our Rights

Imagine exercising your right to free speech at a protest and not being allowed to carry a gun.

That’s the scenario some Americans insist should be the norm.

Why?

Because carrying guns in public has the potential to be dangerous. However, most such weapons are concealed.

There is an argument to be made that “open carry” in which a firearm is exposed in a holster, waistband, or in the hand is a public danger. After all, a psychotic individual might seize the opportunity to grab that firearm and immediately fire.

There’s also an argument that open carry is an essential protective measure to protect one’s person, property, and family.

The bottom line?

If we aren’t allowed to carry weapons, tyranny will reign.

Does carrying a weapon at a protest or other public gathering nullify one’s right to free speech?

Thomas Massie is adamant that it does not.

Why?

Because the First and Second Amendment are not mutually exclusive. Simply exercising one’s right to free speech should not prevent him or her from carrying a gun.

A Risk Americans are Willing to Take

Much has been made about President Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comments following the death of Alex Pretti. Pretti had a firearm on his person at the time he was demonstrating against ICE.

“I’m fortunate to live in a state where people are free to exercise their right to keep and bear arms without begging the government or paying a fee.” - Massie

Leavitt and Trump didn’t like the fact that Pretti was armed when interfering with ICE. As Leavitt pointed out, having arms on one’s person when confronted by law enforcement heightens the risk of force being used.

However, that risk is worth taking. Patriotic Americans will gladly make the tradeoff of an elevated risk level for the right to bear arms in public.

Simply carrying a weapon is not an indication that one intends to massacre agents of the state.

Rather, carrying a firearm while exercising one’s right to free speech is a line of personal defense.

The fact that a growing number of Americans scoff at the idea of carrying a firearm when exercising free speech is concerning.

A Precedent has Been Set

If anyone is still unclear about the overlap of Constitutional rights, Thomas Massie insists they review the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Rittenhouse carried an AR-15 rifle at a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest in 2020 during the aftermath of the Jacob Blake case. Rittenhouse shot three individuals, killing two of them.

The Wisconsin v. Kyle Rittenhouse case culminated in an acquittal.

Why?

Because the jury accepted Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim.

Prosecutors failed to prove Rittenhouse broke any laws.

In other words, Rittenhouse exercised his free speech while carrying a firearm. He and Pretti put the First and Second Amendments on full display in the spirit of patriotism.

The Rittenhouse case made it crystal clear that Americans can attend protests, speeches, and other public events while carrying a firearm.

In fact, some states such as Nevada allow Americans to openly carry their firearms in public.

Thomas Massie Isn’t Budging an Inch

What harm would there be in every American over the age of 25 carrying a firearm on his or her person at all times?

It’s a question conservatives like Thomas Massie are asking.

“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right.” - Massie

As long as one has reached the age of full brain formation (25), hasn’t been institutionalized, and doesn’t have a criminal record, the Second Amendment should be honored.

The right to bear arms must extend to one’s home, on the streets, at public events, and elsewhere.

The exceptions?

Obvious no firearm zones such as school properties.

What’s the alternative?

A ban on firearms at public protests. Such a state stance would make protestors defenseless.

Sitting ducks at the mercy of state agents.

That’s not an America any of us want to live in.

“There shouldn’t be anything such as hate speech. There’s hateful speech, but you should be allowed to say it.” – Massie

Liberty for All

When in doubt, we should err on the side of individual liberty as opposed to state control. The last thing freedom-lovers want is for the state to monopolize firearms and force.

There’s still time to save America.

The rescue mission starts and ends with everyone standing united in support of our First and Second Amendment rights.