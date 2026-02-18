Screenshot/YouTube

As Thomas Massie continues to push for the full, unredacted release of the Epstein Files, what has already been released has led to a powerful corporate executive stepping down from his job.

The Republican congressman announced this on X.

Tom Pritzker Steps Down

The Pritzker family is one of the wealthiest in the United States, who according to Forbes in 2024 is worth about $41 billion.

The New York Post reports:

Tom Pritzker, the billionaire heir of the Hyatt Hotels fortune, announced Monday he was stepping down as executive chair of the company after a recent batch of Epstein files exposed his ties to the late financier and sex offender. Pritzker said in a letter to Hyatt’s board that he was exiting effective immediately in an effort to show “good stewardship” after more than 20 years at the company, and would not seek re-election to the board at Hyatt’s annual shareholder meeting in May.

From what can be seen in the Epstein Files that have been released to date, Pritzker might not be culpable of a crime, but the revelations did appear to make him enough of a liability for his company for him to step down.

‘Going to Try to Find a New Girlfriend for Jeffrey’

The emails also make clear Pritzker probably knew exactly what Epstein was doing with young women and even seemed to jokingly endorse it.