MASSIE: I'm Ready to Name Names of Epstein Clients if DOJ Won't

Congressman Thomas Massie has fought for some time to get the Department of Justice to release the classified files of the late felon and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, the DOJ finally released three million of the documents.

A week since then, many continue to discover in this mountain of data some of the disturbing information and disgusting exchanges between Epstein and his clients. Some talk about children as young as 10 or 11. One thanks Epstein for a “fun night” and said that the “littlest girls was a little naughty.”

It’s about as depraved as you might imagine.

Massie Ready to Name Names if Necessary

But there were at least two big problems with the release: It’s isn’t all of the files. This data dump is reportedly less than half of what exists.

And the names of the alleged perpetrators - Epstein’s clients - are all redacted.

Massie is not standing for this. He’s demanding ALL of the files released and for the clients’ names to be revealed.

The Republican congressman even told CNN on Sunday that if the DOJ won’t reveal them, he’s start naming the names he knows.

Particularly if that’s what Epstein’s victims want.

“I’m ready to do that if the victims want me to,” Massie said on Sunday. “They believe that the best way to get justice is to force the DOJ to release these names.”