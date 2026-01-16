When the going gets rough, you want GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on your side.

For YEARS, Massie has consistently held his ground, fighting for conservative principles…even when it caused him to take heat.

Here’s what that looks like…

Exposing pedophiles on the Epstein client list. Standing against senseless wars and wasteful spending. Voting against disastrous bills that would send our tax money abroad.

By all accounts, Massie’s record is UNIMPEACHABLE.

Yet, this is EXACTLY why the powers that be are now trying to destroy him.

This year, the GOP congressman is up for reelection. He’s served in the House for over a DECADE.

It’s imperative that he continues to serve.

With his primary election coming up in May 2026, Massie needs ALL hands on deck as he weathers one attack after the next!

A Patriot For the People

In early January, President Trump came out, endorsing candidate Ed Gallrein to take Massie’s place in Congress.

Many of Massie’s other detractors are spreading VICIOUS lies about him.

The most insidious one of all? They want you to believe the GOP congressman “votes with Democrats.”

NOTHING could be further from the truth.

Massie, unlike many of his colleagues in Congress, holds IMPRESSIVE ratings from lifetime conservative organizations.

100% from the Gun Owners of America. 100% from the Republican Liberty Caucus. 99% from the New American Freedom Index.

Unlike Democrats and RINOs, Massie has consistently voted AGAINST wasteful spending, government surveillance of Americans, and genocide of the unborn.

THAT is why we need him in Congress.

The rest of this post is for paid subscribers only!

