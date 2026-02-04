Gage Skidmore/Screenshot/YouTube/Creative Commons

Many have known Judge Jeanine Pirro as a popular conservative Fox News personality for many years. Now she serves as attorney for the District of Columbia appointed by President Donald Trump.

Judge Pirro now says anyone who comes to DC with a gun is…

…going to jail?

Um… what?

‘Conservatives’ Threatening Gun Owners?

Pirro said on Fox News recently, “You bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district and I don’t care if you’re a law abiding law owner somewhere else.”

“You bring a gun into this District, count on going to jail and hope you get the gun back,” she added. “And that makes all the difference.”

Does the Second Amendment exist? Aren’t conservatives for gun rights?

Thomas Massie also asked precisely this.

Massie explained District of Columbia law to DC’s attorney.

“The District of Columbia has been ‘shall issue’ since 2017 when the requirement that you must have a ‘good reason’ to carry a handgun was struck down,” he wrote on X. “Non-residents can obtain a permit in DC — don’t ask me how I know.”

[The rest of this post for paid subscribers! Consider contributing for more great content. Every little bit helps keep America free!]