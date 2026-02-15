For too long, Americans have had no power to resist as their taxes have funded wasteful foreign aid and the massive wave of immigrants that entered the United States.



Recent investigations from the Trump administration have further revealed the deep and systemic fraud and waste that has been taking place. Individuals have even gone as far as defrauding the government by illegally obtaining healthcare funds.

There is now a mountain of evidence that supports the need for us to end refugee welfare and adopt an America First policy.



Massie is one of the few American politicians who understands our debt crisis and the economic struggles that Americans are facing. Most importantly, he is willing to consistently hold his ground and defy any form of wasteful spending, so that we can focus our efforts on restoring prosperity in America.



American taxpayers should not be forced to pay for refugee welfare, especially given the rampant levels of fraud we have seen in 2026.



The radical DNC enabled this chaos in its previous term and is fighting against the administration’s efforts to wipe out this fraud and cut unnecessary spending.

Our window of opportunity is closing, and it will only be through valiant efforts that we reconcile our welfare system and ensure that American taxpayers receive the necessary support they deserve from the federal government.



Massie Calls for an End to Refugee Welfare

Massie has been a steadfast supporter of America First policies, as seen by his strong stands on topics like war, censorship, immigration, and other American liberties.



As the federal government continues to waste money on endless foreign conflicts and wasteful social programs in the United States, very few politicians have had the guts to speak out against this endless corruption.



Our taxpayer funds have continued to fund foreign citizens, both inside and outside of the United States. It’s long past due for us to pull the cord on this wasteful spending and focus on the issues impacting American citizens.



Massie has called for an end to refugee welfare, sharing a list of 24 Republicans who voted in the same manner.

We know who we can trust in DC now!

Any politician who pretends to be a Republican but votes for wasteful spending like this does not deserve our support.



With our debt continuing to reach new record highs and the economy in shambles post-Biden, it is more crucial than ever for the Right to stand up and implement America First policies.

Patriots like Massie and Paul have been very successful in this aspect, pushing for America First values at all costs.