Why Does Speaker Johnson CONTINUE to Participate in the Epstein Cover Up?

Today, Speaker Johnson seemed to acknowledge something the FBI Director hasn’t… it wasn’t just Epstein trafficking women. Yet he persists in the coverup. The effort he supports hasn’t released a single name, yet we know at least 20 men are implicated in the files.

Thomas Massie is one of the few bright spots in the otherwise murky swamp. The Kentucky representative is passionately advocating for truth in the spirit of fairness and democracy.

That push to expose the truth has taken the form of calling out swamp creatures, even if they are Republicans.

Though it’s sad to say, Speaker Johnson is one of those swamp creatures.

Massie is Calling out Speaker Johnson

Though Massie, Johnson, and President Trump agree on most issues, they are distinct individuals. As such, differences will arise.

One such difference is the view of the ongoing Epstein saga. When most other Republicans have been silent on the issue, Thomas Massie has spoken out.

“We can’t avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men.” - Massie

Massie is putting pressure on Speaker Johnson to come clean about Epstein. Instead of pushing for an in-depth investigation with ensuing punishment, Johnson has done the opposite.

To say it is disappointing that Speaker Johnson is participating in the Epstein cover-up would be an understatement. Massie and other Republicans expected more from Johnson.

Johnson has played an integral part in keeping secrets about the Epstein debacle. If Johnson were on the side of truth and justice, he would have given the public more information.

In particular, the public, Epstein’s victims, and their families deserve to know the names of the pedophile’s client base. Though the media is aware that at least 20 men were identified in the Epstein files, they have remained anonymous.

Massie Wants the Details

It’s often said that the truth hurts. The fact that some of America’s elites were likely Epstein clients is uncomfortable to say the least.

“There are at least two dozen billionaires and politically connected men who were involved in sex trafficking who never got prosecuted, and their names aren’t even known to the public, and the DOJ and the FBI have these names in their possession.” - Massie

Massie is demanding that Speaker Johnson, the DOJ, and the FBI spill the beans. Our taxpayers pay the salaries of all three. Therefore, we should have transparency.

Moreover, those implicated in the Epstein files should be brought to justice. The pedophiles connected to Epstein should be imprisoned.

Why is Thomass Massie one of the few federal lawmakers who sees things this way?

Massie is risking his life and even the safety of his family members by speaking truth to power. That’s why.

Few other members of Congress are willing to do the same. Though some of those lawmakers would reveal they agree with Massie in private, most won’t do so publicly.

Has Speaker Johnson Been Compromised?

At this point, it is fair to ask if Johnson has been bribed or threatened.

Why else would he go to bat for Epstein and his fellow pedophiles?

Perhaps his life was threatened. Maybe a bag of cash was dropped off at his home when the cameras weren’t running.

We’ll likely never know why he is continuing to participate in the Epstein coverup. However, it is becoming quite clear that something shady is going on behind the scenes.

Johnson should deliver a public mea culpa constituting his “come to Jesus” moment before the nation. Even if doing so would require the hiring of bodyguards, it must be done.

The only way that will happen is if Massie continues putting the pressure on Johnson.

It’s Time for Other Republicans to Ally With Massie

Thomas Massie appears to be our only hope for a positive ending to the Epstein saga. Republicans in Congress should see the light and side with Massie even if doing so leads to political repercussions.

If Massie gets more support, his call for the release of the evidence and federal interview memos pertaining to the Epstein case will be made public.

It’s our only way to find out who, exactly, was involved in the sex trafficking scheme.

Otherwise, there’s a chance we’ll never see what’s inside the Epstein files. It would be a tragic end to an unfortunate chapter in American history.