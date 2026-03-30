Unredacted Epstein Files Prove What EVERYONE Thought

Thanks to Thomas Massie, we finally know the depths of depravity in the Epstein files.

If it weren’t for Massie, Nancy Mace, Ro Khanna, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, we’d never know what Epstein was really up to.

Though the lurid details in the Epstein files are the stuff of nightmare fuel, every American should be thankful that the truth is a couple keystrokes and mouse clicks away.

What’s Really in the Epstein Files

Though you probably don’t want to read through the millions of Epstein file pages, others are doing so at this very moment.

What have they found?

Some insist the files are gruesome to the point that they find it difficult to sleep at night after reading the diabolical details.

From cannibalism to impregnating imprisoned women and disintegrating bodies in barrels of acid, the gruesome details are all available to the public.

There’s even a tacit admission of a torture video transmitted by none other than Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Some reports indicate the Sultan derived great joy from watching the video.

The worst part?

The ages of the girls involved in the abuse. The unfortunate tweens and teens were groomed by both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The names in the Epstein files include Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and numerous other high profile figures. The Epstein disclosures have sent the European and UK governments into a tailspin.

Why hasn’t the same happened in the United States?

It boils down to the design of government. Americans lock into a presidential administration for a minimum of four years.

In contrast, European countries often switch metaphorical horses midrace using a recall vote or a similar check and balance mechanism.

Massie Isn’t Discriminating Along Party Lines

When other Republicans carried water for the party, Massie remained objective. His unbiased approach to justice is a testament to his sense of fairness.

“Here’s where I have to laugh every time somebody says “Oh, you just did this because it’s politically expedient.” There’s nothing politically expedient about pissing off the president and drawing 10 or 20 million dollars into your primary and causing them to double down.” – Massie

Has Massie’s life been threatened?

Likely. However, he’s not the type to draw attention to himself. Rather, he’s a public servant to the core. That means his constituents take priority over nearly everything else.

The bottom line is Massie has angered a lot of powerful people.

In addition to the aforementioned Emirati billionaire Sultan Sulayem, Massie’s investigation has turned up other big fish.

Those names?

Billionaire retail titan Leslie Wexner. Rapper Jay-Z. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Even Elon Musk is named in the Epstein files.

The moral of the story?

Public personas are not the same as those behind closed doors. Though celebrities present a harmless façade in public, they are wearing social masks in front of the cameras.

Some power brokers have enough money to make people disappear.

Lest we not forget, most people are for sale. That includes hitmen who wouldn’t blink an eye when offered a bag of cash to eliminate a threat like Massie.

Let the Redactions Continue

If Massie has his way, nearly the entirety of the redactions in the Epstein files will be removed. It’s a push that began with the Kentucky Representative’s spearheading of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“The documents that they put up and decided for one reason or another, they had to take back down. I was hoping to see those here. They didn’t appear to be in the database that we were able to search. Those ostensibly are wholly redacted files now. We know they exist. They published them for a brief period of time and pulled them back.” - Massie

According to Massie, the Justice Department is leaning on the somewhat mysterious and relatively unknown deliberative process privilege to protect those named in the Epstein files.

Massie wants the entirety of lawmakers’ internal emails, memos, and other communications pertaining to Epstein made public. After all, lawmakers are employees of taxpayers.

We deserve to know what our employees are up to.