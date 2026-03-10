Foreign Lobbying is Rotting Congress From the Inside Out

At its core, foreign lobbying undermines the America First movement.

When outsiders have influence over US politicians, they inevitably get to call at least some of the shots.

This hurts everyday patriots from all walks of life.

It makes our leaders more concerned with getting money from foreign donors, instead of serving Americans who actually elected them.

For far too long, foreign lobbying’s had a stranglehold on our politics.

It’s led to quid pro quos, pay to play schemes, and other corruption that considerably sets the United States back.

Thankfully, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is courageously working to put an end to all this.

We Can’t Underestimate the Danger Here

Unlike RINOs and Democrats, Massie isn’t beholden to foreign donors who want favors in exchange for cash.

That’s exactly why the Kentucky congressman ALWAYS stays true to constitutional conservatism.

Most of his colleagues can’t say the same, unfortunately.

During a recent podcast appearance, Massie laid out the clear threats that foreign lobbying poses.

Increased pressure for US tax money to go overseas. Foreign groups assigning “handlers” to American politicians who take their money.

A lack of fidelity to constitutional conservatism from elected officials.

In a nutshell, when our congressmembers get funds from outside influences, they’re bought and paid for.

They don’t truly represent we the people. They have NO incentive to put Americans over foreign donors.

That’s not sustainable by any means.

Massie Knows How to Stop This

The Kentucky congressman isn’t just talking about how dangerous foreign lobbying is. He’s ACTIVELY taking steps to keep it out of our government.

Case in point? Massie doesn’t let AIPAC representatives have access to his office.

Even more telling? He’s called for all outside lobbyists to officially register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

This would mandate transparent disclosure of contracts, monetary funding, and other activities.

Putting foreign lobbyists on the record matters. This also makes it harder for them to run pressure campaigns.

As for corrupt politicians seeking these lobbyists to get rich at America’s expense?

Transparency under the Foreign Agents Registration Act would provide insight into who these leaders are actually loyal to.

Finally, in keeping with America First principles, Massie made two more vital calls to action.

Eliminating foreign aid packages.

Blocking US involvement in overseas conflicts pushed by lobbyists.

Only by taking clear action can we prevent outside entities from dismantling Congress and undermining America.

They’re Already Trying to Take Massie Out

As we speak, the establishment (largely backed by foreign lobbyists!) is SEETHING over Massie’s remarks.

They know his message resonates with the people.

AIPAC, through its United Democracy Project PAC, has run countless ads, attacking the GOP congressman.

These ads falsely accuse him of being “radical” or even “pro Hamas.”

Other affiliated groups promise “unlimited spending” to oppose Massie if he seeks a higher office beyond the House.

Even now, as the Kentucky lawmaker’s up for reelection, his primary opponent, RINO Ed Gallrein, is bankrolled by BILLIONAIRES.

These Attacks Only Prove Massie’s Point

If AIPAC and other foreign lobbyists were truly above board, they’d happily file under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

If the establishment wasn’t scared of Massie, they wouldn’t be trying to primary him with a RINO.

It doesn’t take a genius to see what’s happening here.

Rep. Thomas Massie is one of few elected officials with integrity. He’s one of few with an honorable track record and unwavering loyalty to Americans.

Unlike most of his colleagues, he can’t be intimidated or bought off.

That doesn’t just scare foreign lobbyists.

It also scares RINO, leftists, and anyone else who stands to gain from dirty money or pay to play politics.