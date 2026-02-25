MASSIE: WHEN Will We See 'Charges, Arrests and Investigations' in U.S. Over Epstein?

Thomas Massie was not playing on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican is known, among other things, for spearheading the effort to get the Department of Justice to release the classified files of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After major resistance Congress finally voted to release the files and President Donald Trump signed it.

But only less than half has been released with countless redactions. Massie is demanding to see all of the files, unredacted.

He’s also demanding the DOJ do its job and start making arrests.