Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Classy Thomas Massie

MASSIE: WHEN Will We See 'Charges, Arrests and Investigations' in U.S. Over Epstein?

There have been arrests overseas over individuals' relationships with the convicted sex offender. This needs to start happening in America too. #24
Feb 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Thomas Massie was not playing on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican is known, among other things, for spearheading the effort to get the Department of Justice to release the classified files of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After major resistance Congress finally voted to release the files and President Donald Trump signed it.

But only less than half has been released with countless redactions. Massie is demanding to see all of the files, unredacted.

He’s also demanding the DOJ do its job and start making arrests.

Upgrade your subscription to join the Classy Thomas Massie Family!

Or wait 2 weeks for the free version of this article to come out.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of America Reborn.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Classy Thomas Massie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture