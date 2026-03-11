Massie EXPOSES Opponent Eddie Gallrein as 'Trump Traitor' Who Abandoned the President

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has vowed to unseat Congressman Thomas Massie.

Since Massie opposed Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Spending Bill, has fought for the release of the Epstein Files, opposed the Iran War and for some disagreements on other issues, the president handpicked a challenger that he thinks (or hopes) can defeat Massie.

Trump’s guy is Republican Ed Gallrein. The president will be in Kentucky this week to campaign with Gallrein.

But there’s a big problem: Gallrein apparently switched his voter registration from Republican to Independent in 2016…

AFTER Trump won the GOP presidential nomination.

That’s right. Trump’s “guy” appeared to rage quit the Republican Party once Trump became the head of it.

So much for being the real “MAGA” candidate.

Massie exposed Gallrein on social media on Tuesday.

First by showing Kentucky voters Gallrein’s 2016 change to his voter registration.

Massie also released a video explaining why Gallrein left the GOP in 2016 that included a video (you can watch above).

‘Not Just a Trump Hater. A Trump Traitor’

As a former reported DEI coach (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Massie often refers to Gallrein as “Woke Eddie.”

As Massie posted in late January:

And that’s exactly how the video begins.

“Woke’ Eddie Gallrein and liberal out-of-state special interest groups have run millions in ads trying to tell you how pro-Trump he is,” the video says.

“But what they haven’t told you is ‘Woke’ Eddie Gallrein abandoned President Trump’s Republican Party,” it continued. “A complete dereliction of his MAGA duty.”

The narrator says, “Woke’ Eddie left the Republican Party right after President Trump won the Republican nomination in May of 2016. Just check his voter registration.”

The video shows an image of his voter registration.

“That’s right. Trump becomes the party leader. The MAGA movement is taking off,” the voice says. “Disgusted by what he sees, ‘Woke’ Eddie Gallrein turns his back on Trump and walks away."

The video isn’t over.

We learn, “But it gets even worse. After Eddie Gallrein left Trump’s GOP for over four years, guess when he finally changed his registration back to the Republican Party?”

It went on, “That’s right. Only after Trump was no longer in office and Joe Biden had become president in 2021.”

Then the kicker, again, all of it appears true and was released by Massie’s campaign on the eve of Trump’s Kentucky visit.

The voice says, “Woke Eddie Gallrein. Not just a Trump hater. A Trump traitor.”

Nothing said in the video is wrong, but it effectively points out the absurdity of Gallrein being the Trump candidate, when he clearly did not like this president just a few years ago.

Massie’s Friends Pile-On

Needless to say some of Massie’a Republican friends and allies couldn’t get enough of this.