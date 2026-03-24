BUSTED: Bill Gates Likely Got STDs From Russian Hookers

For YEARS, Gates presented himself as a noble “philanthropist” looking to build a better world.

In actuality, he lived as a well disguised predator.

The signs were always there.

His fixation on depopulation. His obsession with controlling the weather and forcing “plant based” meat on Americans.

The list goes on and on.

Yet somehow, Gates managed to dodge bad press and get out of scandals relatively unscathed.

Not this time.

As the Epstein files keep coming out, one sordid detail about Gates’ involvement with Epstein has EVERYONE talking.

Melinda Gates Spills the Beans