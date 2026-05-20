REP. THOMAS MASSIE CONCEDES: “I would’ve come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede.” “And it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” “I have called and conceded the race.”

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Thomas Massie just lost the most expensive House primary in American history.

Over $32 million was spent to remove him from office. Pro-Trump super PACs, pro-Israel groups, and Republican megadonors flooded Kentucky’s 4th District with attack ads.

The Defense Secretary flew to Kentucky to campaign against a sitting congressman. The president of the United States made it his personal mission to end Massie’s career.

And Massie’s response to all of it? A joke about finding his opponent in Tel Aviv.

That’s Thomas Massie. Fourteen years in Congress. Hundreds of lonely no votes on spending bills, war authorizations, and surveillance programs that everyone else rubber stamped. A libertarian in a party that increasingly has no room for them. He never stopped being exactly who he said he was.

He pushed to release the Epstein files. He voted against the Iran war. He opposed the big beautiful bill over debt concerns. He did it all knowing exactly what it would cost him.

This newsletter is not going anywhere.

Massie’s story is not over. He has talked openly about a Senate run. Some have floated his name for a presidential campaign. Whatever comes next, the ideas he fought for, limited government, non-intervention, honest accounting of where the money goes, still need a home.

This is that home.

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They spent $32 million to silence one man with a voting record. That tells you everything about why he mattered.