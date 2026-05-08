MASSIE: 'Fox News Has Blocked Me Out'

In his much anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Thomas Massie talked about one of the toughest obstacles is to him getting re-elected in what is turning out to be a tight primary election on May 19th.

It had everything to do with voter ages, access to certain media and how the political establishment is using this to shut Massie out with older voters.

Under 40

Massie said of his campaign’s internal polling, “Our contrast in my crosstabs is age. And if I’m under 40, I win like 80-20.”

That would be an absolute landslide, obviously.

“80-20?” an astounded Carlson responded.

Massie replied, “It’s like it doesn’t even look real. Okay.”

40-65

The congressman then moved on to the next age bracket, “And those folks are getting their news from social media, from podcasts, from you, I think. Between 40 and 65, I do really well. That’s the age group you and I are in.”

So with 65 and under voters in his district, Massie does significantly well. “Yes. Those people, I think, watch the news, but they’re suspicious of what they say,” Massie noted.

But it’s still no secret in politics that the oldest voters are typically the most reliable block.

65+

Massie said, “And then the folks, not all of them, but I’m not doing that well with 65 and up. And I think that’s because they’re watching Fox News 24-7.”

Research and polling data has consistently shown that Fox News is primarily and older audience, and the older the voter the more likely it is that Fox News is their primary source of news.

Fox News No Longer Allows Massie On. Why?

Massie told Carlson forthright, “And Fox News has blocked me out.”

“I used to be on there every week,” he said. “I went on your show when you were on Fox.”

“Always, yeah,” Carlson said.

“Gone on Laura Ingraham’s show,” Massie continued. “Shannon Bream’s show, Hannity’s show. I’ve gone on, you know, I’ve been on all those shows.”

“But not in the last 18 months,” he noted.

Carlson asked, “Why?”

Massie got right into it, “Because Fox wants access to the White House. They want the scoop. They want to make sure they’re in the press gaggle. They want to be there when Marine One lands to ask a question. They want to get called on.”

“And they know that if they in any way let me have a platform that they will be deprived of those things that they want from the White House,” Massie said.

“And that’s just how it works,” he added. “So to get on Fox, I have to buy ads to be on.”

Fox News is Part of the Same Political Establishment That is Propping Up Massie’s Opponent

Massie’s Republican primary opponent, Ed Gallrein, has been endorsed by Trump and has been backed primarily by the Israeli lobbying group AIPAC and three billionaire donors who don’t even live in Kentucky.

Massie, on the other hand, has claimed his campaign is been fueled by over 33,000 smaller donors who have donated an average of $94.

His moneybomb fundraiser launched Monday was looking strong Thursday evening.

Unqualified military and financial support for Israel is the heart of his race - Massie opposes all foreign aid to all foreign countries - with Gallrein being the Israel First candidate, without ever explicitly saying this, and Massie being the America First candidate, who is never afraid to say it.

The libertarian-leaning Republican is not wrong that the likeliest reason Fox News now refuses to have him on is because they want to stay on the president’s good side and the access that gives them to this White House.

But truth? Real journalism? Accurate news? Coming from Fox News?

Well, that all now gets sacrificed for an anti-Massie agenda.

Is There Still Room for an America First Candidate?

Allies of Massie’s like former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and others don’t hesitate to call out Fox News and the establishment’s attempts to sway this election.

Independent journalist has often compared how much money AIPAC has given to Gallrein compared to Massie, who has recieved $0 from the foreign lobbying group.

This primary election in Kentucky’s 4th District is arguably the most important country right now precisely because it will determine if a genuine grassroots-driven Republican whose primary policy concerns are how they might benefit the United States and not other countries can still survive.

Because if not, the future looks very bleak.

Perhaps the most amazing part of this is that Massie is running on what Trump originally promised in all of his presidential elections and especially 2024.

Donald Trump needed Massie to change too. To ally with the neocons and big spenders. To bow to the establishment.

To relent so that he could still be on Fox News.

Thomas Massie wouldn’t do it, so now he’s under heavy fire.

This month, as Tucker Carlson put it bluntly, we will find out if an America First candidate can still win.

Kentucky, and America, should hope he can.