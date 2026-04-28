Massie is Trying to Kill 'Automobile Kill-Switches,' But GOP and Dems Won't Let Him

Imagine you are driving your car and have to quickly change steer around debris or trash in the road. Now imagine your car automatically shuts off because it believes you are drunk driving.

Maybe you have your kids in the car. Maybe have somewhere you desperately need to be. Perhaps even the emergency room?

But you can’t go anywhere. Your car won’t start.

All thanks to a U.S. federal government mandate.

Only 21 days left for the deal below!

Get 50% off for 1 year

Thomas Massie posted on Monday:

Congressman Massie explained what a nightmare this would be on the House floor last week:

aaa

‘A Bad Science Fiction Movie’

Massie said, “I regret that we have to offer this amendment. What I’m going to describe will probably sound like a bad science fiction movie, but that’s what’s written into law right now in law that’s going to be implemented for the, it says for 2026 and beyond.”

Massie continued:

“Now the reality is the technology doesn’t exist, but that doesn’t keep legislators from imagining things that they would like to do to infringe on civil liberties but there’s a law that states that every vehicle manufactured is going to have to have a kill switch in it. The car itself will monitor your driving. And if the car thinks that you’re not doing a good job driving, It will disable itself. So the car dashboard becomes your judge, your jury, and your executioner.”

He then laid out different scenarios of how this could affect everyday Americans.

“Imagine this,” Massie said. “We’ve got a snowstorm coming. A mom takes her kids out. They’re going to the grocery store. It’s snowing.”

The Kentucky Republican continued, “They’re trying to get some groceries before the big storm hits. She swerves for a pothole. The neighbor’s pet gets in the way, swerves for that. First responder goes by. She pulls over. Her car says, you got one more swerve, and then we’re going to ground you.”

“There it is. The next thing, she has to avoid an icy patch in the road. The car has adjudicated her as unsuitable for driving. It disables the vehicle, and there she’s stranded.”

Massie asked, “My question is, how do you appeal your sentence once your car, the technology in your car, has judged you to be incapable of driving? Once it’s disabled you and your children at the side of the road, how do you appeal that?”

Good question. The honest answer is there really isn’t one.

Not that Congress would care.

Why Would ANYONE in Congress Support This?

Who - in either party - would vote for a such a monstrous law?

Apparently, 211 Democrats and 57 Republicans.

Pushback against this began to swell on social media, as well as praise for Massie not only for voting against it but sounding the alarm.

Including among Republicans who are becoming more vocal in opposing this insane idea.

Shaming Republicans who would allow this mandate could be key to stopping it.

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna voted against the mandate and expressed her frustration that so many Republicans would join Democrats to push this through.

Rep. Luna shared her post on X late Monday. It now has over 4 million views:

Rep. Roy’s amendment that was rejected targets funding tied to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the implementation of Section 24220 of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed during the Biden administration.

Roy wants the amendment to be attached to the GOP FISA deal currently being forged by the House Rules Committee.

In other words, this “kill switch” provision came about under Biden and now Roy, Massie and others are trying to kill it.

It needs to be killed.

This should have unanimous support from every GOP member.

One can understand Democrats wanting to control yet another part of Americans’ lives through more laws and bigger government.

But there is no excuse for anyone Republican voting for this.

To date, Massie has forced two roll call votes on this, both to prevent this mandate and to put Republicans on record:

If in the near future, we all have vehicles that randomly shut down on us for a variety of reasons, remember Thomas Massie and the other Republicans who tried to stop it.

Better yet, remember the Republicans who didn’t.

Get 50% off for 1 year