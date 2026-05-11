Thomas Massie blows up elite panic-mongering: “hantavirus is the newest IQ test that America can’t afford to fail

DO. NOT. COMPLY.

Congressman Thomas Massie did not whisper it. He slammed it. This hantavirus frenzy? Only another memory test for a country still trying to recover from the last round of elite-fueled panic.

ONLY 8 DAYS LEFT!! PLEASE HELP CLASSY THOMAS MASSIE KEEP GOING!

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Do you remember monkey pox? The targeted mass hysteria that quickly faded. Bird flu farm freakouts that never grew into the promised apocalyptic disaster. All of the sloppy attempts at restarting COVID-style controls. Massie spelled it all out bluntly; the laptop crowd badly craves the good old days of no commute time, seamless deliveries, and pay checks delivered without any annoying interactions with other humans. They miss it. A lot.

Their craving reveals everything wrong with how power operates in 2026. An isolated cluster on a cruise ship becomes wall-to-wall coverage. Rare rodent borne illness is turned into possible national emergency because emergencies provide the golden ticket: prep act protections, unencumbered funding, liability free countermeasures and new reasons to take control. The pattern is not coincidental, it is a business plan.

Fear pays. Compliance profits. Freedom dies quietly.

The COVID response was not an anomaly. It was a master class in institutional self interest. Small businesses destroyed. Kids stolen from their classrooms and social development. Working Americans carrying the load while remote professionals discovered they prefer serfdom with benefits. Empty streets. Stocked refrigerators via apps. Perfect simulation of controlled society some openly dream about.

Massie refuses to allow memory fade. That entire chapter was catastrophic failure. We do not need reruns for either hantavirus or whatever variant of panic arrives next week.

What does it say about a ruling class when they continue to bet on regular people forgetting?

It says they view ordinary citizens as programmable. Train them enough times through media cycles and they will accept house arrest as civic duty again. Atomized. Dependent. Browsing another lockdown from couch. Incentives yell louder than any virus. Pharmaceutical windfalls. Expanded bureaucracies. Population trained to beg for guidance instead of solving problems themselves.

This is not incompetence. This is preference. Elites tested waters in 2020 and liked temperature. Remote work revealed their ideal citizen: productive enough to generate taxes and clicks, isolated enough to avoid organizing push back, terrified enough never to question the next edict. Hantavirus on cruise ship becomes perfect probe: limited scope, dramatic visuals, easy to inflate.

Republicans holding power right now have defining choice. End cycle or become its newest enablers. Demand real data before emergency declaration. Reject automatic liability shields. Require honest cost-benefit math instead of think tank doomsday models crafted specifically to promote Fear. View citizens like capable adults rather than frightened children who need freedoms rationed.

Public memory sharpening fast. Clippings of massie cutting through noise spreading fast. Skeptical attitudes deeper than ever before. People remember body count from policy, not just virus. Learning losses. Opioid od epidemics. Lost dreams. Hypocrisy of masked millionaire lecturing truckers/farmers.

Will a sufficient number of American pass the current test before machinery rolls again?

Greatest threat isn’t single pathogen w/ low transmission profile outside specific conditions. Greatest threat is reflexive machinery which turns every outbreak into reason for more control. Massie sees clearly (elite) laptop crowd does too – hence hate reminder.

America once confronted deadlier threats without losing soul of country – that spirit still exists – only problem is leaders willing to tell truth vs managing decline – hantavirus episode offers opportunity to choose resilience vs reflexive control – history recent & raw shows what happens when we choose wrong.

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