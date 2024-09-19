While Kamala Harris claims that the Democratic party wants women to choose what is right for them, she also expects us to forget that the same party forced experimental vaccines on the American public.

Harris frequently and loudly uses abortion to polarize female voters away from the Republican party. Her rhetoric, which is shared with the rest of the Democratic party, is that for women to be free-thinking and progressive, they absolutely must agree with the stances taken by the “tolerant” Democrats.

The PR stunts against body autonomy allegedly support the public good, while disguising an insidious and poorly veiled agenda to bully private citizens into subscribing to the liberal agenda.

For those who would argue no bullying occurs, take a look at the threat to employment that any unvaccinated person faced.

Despite lack of credible research, general public unease, and growing evidence of adverse health effects, Democrats did their best to bully a nation into taking sides in a false conflict.

Even government and defense industry personnel were required to receive vaccines or be restricted from travel (and often from doing their jobs).

Typically, the FDA requires testing that requires years - sometimes decades - to approve a single drug or treatment.

The COVID vaccine, by the FDA’s own admission, “FDA first gave emergency use authorization to COVID-19 vaccines based on less data than is normally required”.

Testing includes the following steps, billions of dollars in research and equipment, and hundreds of highly educated individuals to develop treatments:

Discovery and Development - research for a new drug begins in the laboratory Preclinical research - drugs undergo laboratory and animal testing to answer basic questions about safety Clinical Research - drugs are tested on people to make sure they’re safe and effective FDA Review - FDA review teams thoroughly examine all of the submitted data related to the drug or device and make a decision to approve or not to approve it FDA Post-Market Safety Monitoring - FDA monitors all drug and device safety once products are available for use by the public

While Democrats tout body autonomy, they do so while avoiding the total bypass of a tried-and-true federal system designed to ensure the highest quality and best solutions for the healthcare market.

The right-to-health rhetoric they employ conveniently includes abortion while totally avoiding the risk factors of a hardly-tested vaccine.

The vaccine is especially risky for those with heart conditions. The vaccine is reported to cause myocarditis and pericarditis on-record. Off-record, thousands -maybe millions- are experiencing other symptoms since receiving even one vaccine.

Since the onslaught of vaccine requirements, many are having adverse effects but reports fall on deaf ears.

Many of these people do report to federal agencies, specifically the CDC. They’re often told they’re an anomaly, or rare case. The lack of staffing and funding to look into these claims show that even if they are in the minority, there are enough of them that they cannot be addressed.

Under the Democratic agenda, these people are often also ostracized as anti-vaxxers and anti-public health for advocating against required vaccinations.

Those criticizing people with adverse affects choose to ignore the limited research time of the vaccine and similarly slim reporting on secondary risks.

For women, this can be especially dangerous. To stack up potential health risks on top of social repercussions, many feel their support system will evaporate if they resist the pressure of the Left to conform.

As always, the Democrats will continue to push for total control of both the narrative and womens’ bodies. Under Kamala Harris, that expectation will grow worse because she believes she is entitled to advise every woman in the USA about what is right for them.

The inability of her administration to un-compartmentalize women into individual boxes and allow them to choose for themselves will likely be the undoing of much of the progress this country has made in recent years.

Free thinking remains a crucial cornerstone of Democracy that the Democrats fight every day with an onslaught of misinformation and smear campaigns against individual thought.

The ability to make decisions as an individual is the right of every person, man or woman, regardless of party. Kamala Harris will do well to remember that the public will not blindly bow to her PR campaign just because she is a woman.