Bill Gates allegedly ADMITS to Culling Americans With Vaccines

For years, everyday people across the nation have known there’s something not right with Bill Gates. Despite branding himself as a philanthropist, Gates engages in various projects and rhetoric that rightfully cause concerns among folks who are paying attention.

Just a fraction of the more controversial things he’s been attached to include the genetic modification of agricultural crops, campaigns to normalize the consumption of “synthetic” beef, and the financing of technology meant to dim the sun.

Of course, when Americans raise concerns about these matters, they’re repeatedly gaslit and accused of spreading misinformation. Though the fact of the matter is that Gates is on record supporting each of the aforementioned questionable agendas and much more.

Over the years, many people began to question what his endgame and agenda was with all of this. As it turns out, Gates is very much interested in significantly reducing the global population.

He says so himself.

This is What Nightmares Are Made Of

In recently discovered footage, Bill Gates is seen speaking at a seminar about the 6.8 billion people who currently exist on planet Earth, before noting the future global population is set to reach nine billion. He then goes on to allege that “a really great job on new vaccines” can eventually lower the worldwide population by 10% to 15%.

