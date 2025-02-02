Fauci Caught on Video Admitting He Pressured Trump to Shut America Down

By all accounts, Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the most evil individuals to ever play a role in America’s federal government. Fauci presented himself as an expert on COVID and the leading scientist who knew how to get this virus under control.

Yet, time and time again, this so-called expert lied to benefit himself and his interest at the expense of Americans. He pushed for ineffective mandates and insisted that anyone who so much as questioned him was “anti-science.”

As time went on, Americans also learned that Fauci misled the country about COVID’s origins and the funding of gain-of-function research. The National Institutes of Health actually did fund the very research that led to COVID being tampered with in a lab and ultimately made more contagious.

Believe it or not, the laundry list of lies that Fauci told just keeps on growing. Today, this health “expert” will tell you he never pushed for President Trump to shut down the country in 2020. Unfortunately for Fauci, however, video evidence of his own remarks proves otherwise.

He Thinks Americans Are Fools

Only someone like Fauci would believe that we the people weren’t paying attention to discrepancies in his claims. In July and August 2022, the medical official went on the air, claiming that he never once told Trump it’d be a good idea to shut down the United States in the name of mitigating COVID.

Rewind to October 2020, though, and Fauci said the exact opposite. It was during this moment that he admitted to the “very difficult decision” of moving to have Trump close the nation. Not only does Fauci say he did this, but he also conceded his awareness of the “serious impacts” this would have.