Mychael Schnell X video/Screenshot

After Thomas Massie lost his congressional primary race on May 19 his organic support nationally has only seemed to grow.

SALE EXTENDED A FEW MORE DAYS WILL MASSIE BE PRESIDENT IN 2028??

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His supporters want to know: What’s next?

Massie has said he is not done with politics. But what does that mean? Would he possibly run for his House seat again? For Kentucky governor?

Or the question most now ask: Will Thomas Massie run for president in 2028?

He won’t rule it out.

Massie Has Already Filed to Run for Office Again

Massie announced on May 25th that he had filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for his House seat again in 2028.

This allows Massie to continue operating politically even after his term ends in seven months.

Massie also said that he hasn’t made up his mind on which office he should seek, or even if he will run again.

That decision is wide open.

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The 2024 Trump Coalition Has Been Shattered

Massie ran on the same primary issues Trump ran on in 2016, 2020 and 2024, namely ending endless wars, ending foreign aid, draining the Washington swamp, attacking America’s spending and debt, and also the “Make America Healthy Again” efforts spearheaded by Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

But less than two years into his second term, Trump has plunged the U.S. into a seemingly endless and pointless war in Iran, foreign aid to Israel, Ukraine and other countries continues, the one-time fiscally conservative DOGE led by Elon Musk is a distant memory, and we hardly see Secretary Kennedy anymore. RFK Jr. joining the Trump ticket energized many independents in 2024 but that energy has all but evaporated.

The coalition of Republicans, independents, young Americans and larger than normal Latino and Black voters for a GOP candidate, they delivered Trump’s victory in 2024.

That coalition has been destroyed by Trump going back on so many of his promises, and he now has historically high disapproval numbers.

Massie for President

Massie has consistently opposed America’s wars, opposed foreign aid, refused to vote for any bill that adds to the debt, enraged the entire DC swamp including this president…

And Thomas Massie is arguably the most MAHA Republican in the history of the GOP:

You can also add releasing the Epstein Files to this list, something Team Trump once promised to do and has since done a complete 180.

Massie pushed the issue so much that Congress eventually passed legislation to declassify the Epstein Files and President Trump signed it.

In other words, Massie has done all the original MAGA, MAHA and America First things that Trump no longer seems interested in.

But the people who voted for Trump are probably still interested in.

That opens up some major possibilities.

Should he choose to run, Massie has all the ingredients to run a successful populist campaign similar to what Trump once promised.

After all, the most expensive primary race in U.S. history was when three pro-Israel billionaires and AIPAC spent billions to defeat Massie.

The Swamp beat Massie. That was one battle.

But was it actually the beginning of a larger war?

Whether or not Massie runs for president in 2028 is obviously up to him, but he has left the door open and there is definitely a voter base that would be eager for it.

The populist spirit that made Trump president twice, even that once animated the Ron Paul movement is still very much with us. It just needs a leader. Donald Trump has surrendered that role.

Thomas Massie never did.

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