Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Elaine H's avatar
Elaine H
2h

Does he know that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East? I wouldn’t want this antisemite in the White House. Maybe he should run for governor.

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Christopher Fogarty's avatar
Christopher Fogarty
2h

We confirm the truth of the above statements. Thomas Massie is now the only political hope of the American people.

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