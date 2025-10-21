Screenshot/YouTube

Will Thomas Massie run for president in 2028?

Late Sunday, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey endorsed him:

Massie has upset President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and his own party-at-large for refusing to vote for massive increases in spending like the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ insisting that the Epstein files be released, and telling AIPAC to go to hell.

For this he has been targeted by the president and the Republican establishment, and the more he is targeted…

The more popular he gets - especially with the MAGA base.

The more Massie is targeted, the more money he raises.

Why Massie is Targeted

Will Massie run for president?

According to a post he shared late Sunday, he doubts it, but doesn’t rule it out.

But more importantly, notes what kind of changes he would like to see in Congress.

Just a few more honest voices. That’s all Massie really wants. Is that too much to ask for?

Sadly, it’s an almost impossible ask.

Donald Trump was elected by his MAGA movement to take on the establishment, the liars, cheats and profiteers in government who are there for power and personal gain, not necessarily to represent the people who elected them.

Massie is one of the rare few who is actually in Congress to do his job, not the bidding of elites.

Doing the job you were elected to do often means defying your own party, who are part of the same broken system MAGA was originally intended to challenge.

Senator Rand Paul is a Massie ally who is also targeted by the same forces who despise the Kentucky congressman.

Being anti-interventionist, anti-censorship and anti-swamp is EXACTLY what MAGA represents.

And it is Massie and allies like Rand Paul who have become targets of the Republican establishment for staying true to what MAGA originally promised.

It should also be noted, how Massie and Paul vote - as the libertarian-leaning Republicans they are - is the same as how they voted long before Donald Trump became president. It was how they voted when Joe Biden and Barack Obama were president.

The presidents and parties change, but Massie and Paul’s votes stay the same.

On literally everything. They never change:

What Massie Could Do to Stop Being Targeted

Massie is a victim of his own conscience. He’s hiws own man, and doesn’t know how to be anything else.

Still, here’s what Thomas Massie could do to stop being targeted by the president and the Republican establishment:

Forget every promise he ever made to be a fiscal conservative

Forget every promise he ever made to oppose foreign intervention

Forget every promise he ever made to oppose foreign aid

Stop pushing for the release of the Epstein files

Do whatever Lindsey Graham does

Luckily, Thomas Massie is not the kind of man who would ever do any of these things.

Making him and Rand Paul arguably the most MAGA Republicans in their entire party.