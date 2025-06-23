Get 30% off for 1 year

It is often said that the rich man’s war is the poor man’s fight. The famous adage rings true in the context of the war brewing with Iran.

Congress, a body of wealthy lawmakers, supports the push for war with Iran. Everyday Americans do not.

America Should Sidestep the Cesspool That is the Middle East

The Middle East is a land of barbarism, similar to a prison colony. Though democracy has prevailed in Israel, it is the exception to the region’s norm.

Few federal lawmakers but for Thomas Massie question why we’ve essentially adopted Israel as the 51st state. Massie is one of the rare voices in Congress speaking out against the growing support for a war in Iran.

Though we probably won’t put boots on the ground in Iran as occurred in Iraq and Afghanistan, our pilots are policing the skies over Iran.

One of those pilots could be shot down or crash after a mechanical failure.

The loss of a single American life in a war against Iran would be an intolerable injustice.

The Right to Nuclear Self-Determination

The overarching issue is that of nation-state autonomy. Most of Congress insists Iran should not have nuclear self-determination.

The argument is that only peaceful democracies such as the United States, Israel, and European nations should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

The vast majority of Congress views Iran as a bad actor willing to destroy everything in its vicinity through a collective jihad. Clear thinkers point out the fact that Israel is a regional aggressor.

More than 50% of those who voted Trump are against a US-led war on Iran. The sentiment holds true for respondents of all income levels, ages, races, and genders. The near unanimity in opposition to military action against Iran is falling on deaf ears.

However, Thomas Massie is listening.

Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran constitutes a form of terrorism. Sane individuals like Thomas Massie question why only certain nations are allowed to have nuclear weapons.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.” – Thomas Massie

Massie is one of the few Representatives willing to speak truth to neocon power brokers. Warhawks in Congress and the defense industry are salivating at the opportunity to bomb Iran.

War tends to be a net positive for the economy yet there is a human cost to all violence. No airstrike is guaranteed to be 100% accurate, meaning innocent civilians including children will die.

Those unfortunate souls will be sacrificed at the altar of America’s military industrial complex.

Massie Stands in Solidarity With Peaceful Americans

Though Massie is alone in his crowd in the swamp, he has support from his Kentucky constituents.

Nearly everyone outside of neocon circles is against a potential war with Iran.

“Most Americans do not support U.S. involvement in Israel’s war against Iran. Which begs the question, why doesn’t more of Congress oppose it? Literally no one campaigned on another war in the Middle-East.” - Massie

There’s one significant detail the legacy media doesn’t want to highlight: neocons have plenty to gain with such a war. Conflict in the Middle East means more and larger defense contracts.

In turn, those defense contractors will line the pockets of neocon politicians.

"We expect that Israel's military operations have only tilted opinion further against war in recent days. Regardless, these results reinforce what we already know—our community is overwhelmingly against war and demands a foreign policy rooted in diplomacy, not destruction. We will share additional results from this timely survey next week." - National Iranian American Council president Jamal Abdi

The American people are aware that the military industrial complex is spiraling out of control yet again. Massie is voicing their concerns to fellow Congress members yet many have a blind allegiance to Israel.

History is Repeating

It appears our elected representatives haven’t learned from their mistakes in the past. American politicians appear to be doomed to repeat those same mistakes.

A proxy war with Iran through Israel is a waste of American taxpayer dollars and military equipment. The potential conflict is an egregious misstep that will subject our pilots and everyday Americans to unnecessary danger.

Massie recently unveiled a resolution written to prevent the use of United States military force in Iran. We would be remiss to gloss over the fact that it is Congress that votes for declarations of war.

The proposed resolution would check the executive branch, terminating the use of our military against Iran unless provided with specific congressional authorization.

Massie’s underlying point is that the Middle East should sort out its own conflicts. The region never went through the thought revolutions of the renaissance and enlightenment that made Europe and the USA into civilized global leaders.

It’s time for the rest of Congress to listen to Thomas Massie and heed his call for peace. Our elected lawmakers should be 100% focused on Making America Great Again.

