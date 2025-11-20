YouTube/Screenshot

For almost half a year, Congressman Thomas Massie has been working hard to get the Epstein Files released.

As of this writing, a bill to release the files has passed the House and Senate and is headed to the White House for President Trump to sign, which he has said he will do.

Massie led the fight to make this happen. It’s hard to imagine it happening without Massie’s efforts.

Not surprisingly, Sen. Rand Paul cosponsored the Senate legislation.

Massie Fought Like Hell

But releasing the files was a major fight for a long time.

Long ago, Trump once vowed to release them. So did his Attorney General Pam Bondi. So did FBI Director Kash Patel. Then they all changed their minds. The president called the Epstein Files a “democratic hoax. The administration claimed there wasn’t really anything there.

This did not deter Massie.

Perhaps worst was GOP members of Congress and especially Republican House Majority Leader Mike Johnson who refused to let a vote happen and fought the release of the Esptein Files every step of the way right up until the day of the House vote.

Speaker Johnson said he wanted amendments to redact names and “protect the victims.” But the victims themselves - many of whom are in Washington, DC - said to hell with that. Release everything. FULL transparency.

Johnson was trying to protect something, but it certainly wasn’t the victims.

Why Did Republican Leaders Try So Hard to Cover This Up?

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender who is now dead (the mysteriousness of that is a whole other story) and his victims have long screamed for justice.

Why would so many of these politicians fight so hard to NOT give it to them.

We heard time and time again that is was about “national security.”

What the hell does that even mean?!?

Massie led the charge among Republicans flanked by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace - all women obviously - and the Democrat effort was spearheaded by Rep. Ro Khanna. After Trump finally gave the green light this week, virtually every Republican was on board.

They wanted answers. For almost half a year, Massie and his few GOP allies were blocked at every turn.

He had a good idea on Wednesday about why so many fought him so hard on this.

This is ongoing story and when or if the files are finally released, absolute transparency will be the key goal.

But it should have never been this hard.

Most Republicans in Congress fought against releasing the Epstein Files and fought Massie for trying to get it done.

Thomas Massie stood tall and did not budge.

And he won.

Hopefully Jeffrey Epstein’s victims can finally find justice.

Hopefully we also learn why so many powerful people so badly wanted to keep America in the dark about the worst of crimes: Hurting kids.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

