Today’s Globalists have evolved since the time of their Communist forefathers. They sense that a civilization made in their own image is within reach. It’s a social scientist's dream: A society that believes in God—if at all—only in name. Globalists envision a culture where people willingly bow their necks to the yoke of the Master of Technology because they have been socially engineered to do so.

This is where evolution becomes EVILoution. Radical progressives surpassed their Communist forbears who attempted to build their version of utopia by force. The Globalists of today seek willing slaves to populate the cities of the future. They’re not afraid to say it aloud.