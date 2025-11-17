The Epstein saga gets even more interesting by the day. Reports indicate that some of Wall Street’s top executives are linked to the serial abuser.

Epstein’s network appears to include politicians, royals and the titans of the financial industry.

Is this only the tip of the iceberg?

It is possible that Epstein’s network of abusers might extend to athletes, musicians and other pockets of society. It seems few but for Thomas Massie want to find out what’s really going on.

Elites Have Nothing to Gain by Telling the Truth About Epstein

We might not ever find out the real truth of the Epstein saga. There are simply too many wealthy and powerful people with an interest in concealing damning facts.

If reports are true, Wall Street executives have ties to Epstein, meaning there is a financial incentive to sweep this horrific saga under the rug.

Those same executives could easily bribe politicians to conceal the Epstein files.

Why else would Pam Bondi and Kash Patel flip on Epstein?

If the two honored their word, the Epstein files would be released to the public. As of today, we’ve had to rely on whistleblowers to obtain records and word of ties between power brokers and Epstein.

If those whistleblowers are intimidated or end up disappearing, the truth of the Epstein scandal will be forever buried.

Thomas Massie is on a Mission

When other elected leaders dismissed the Epstein allegations or turned a blind eye, Thomas Massie did the opposite.

“I am concerned that the partisan actors burrowed into these agencies are sabotaging the efforts of the Trump Administration.” – Senator Ron Johnson

Massie echoes the sentiment. He is risking his life by speaking truth to power.

Though the political right doesn’t want to admit it, the party’s leaders have mysteriously run interference on behalf of sex traffickers.

This is one of those rare instances when Republicans have egg on their face.

Not Thomas Massie, though.

The Kentucky Representative is calling for the Epstein files to be released, consequences be damned.

It’s a risky yet refreshing move considering Speaker Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi seemingly want to bury the Epstein files for good.

At the core of the matter is voter trust. If Massie were to back down and bend the knee, voters would lose trust in both him and those attempting to remove the Epstein story from the headlines.

Wall Street has Been put on Notice

More than a billion dollars of shady transactions were reported by JPMorgan Chase Bank after Epstein’s death. It appears Wall Street leaders transferred the funds.

The newly unsealed financial records are a component of the legal action between JPMorgan Chase and the US Virgin Islands.

If the financial transactions were flagged, why wasn’t action taken?

At this point, we don’t have an answer to that question. An investigation should have been immediately conducted.

Though the bank filed suspicious activity reports dating back to 2002, nothing came of those inquiries.

It is particularly interesting that the suspicious activity reports include the name of Leon Black. Black is a billionaire who founded Apollo Global Management. The financial titan is also a long-time associate of Epstein.

Wait, it gets better.

The data treasure trove also includes email exchanges between Jes Staley and Epstein. Staley was a senior executive with JPMorgan who went on to head Barclays.

Staley and Epstein exchanged hundreds of emails that included offers from Epstein to introduce him to powerful individuals.

Massie Stands United With the US Virgin Islands

Massie isn’t completely alone. The heads of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein once lived, are pushing for justice.

The Islands’ suit against JPMorgan accuses the institution of profiting from the pedophile’s sex trafficking operation.

If the allegations are true, high-profile bankers made massive sums of money from those exorbitant fees. There is also a high likelihood of money changing hands through JP Morgan Chase bank accounts in return for access to underage women.

How else could you explain the billion dollars of transactions Epstein completed between October of 2003 and the summer of 2019?

There is no legitimate explanation considering Epstein was a lifelong vacationer without an entrepreneurial bone in his body.

Massie is on Americans’ Side

In a time when it would be convenient to side with the rich and powerful, Thomas Massie is doing the opposite.

If Massie continues his push, he will shed light on the truth about Epstein, our politicians, and the nation’s financial elites.

Though that truth might be uncomfortable, it is important that Americans know which politicians and elites are on the side of the world’s most notorious pedophile.

For that, Massie should be commended.

