The introduction of rushed, under tested COVID vaccines will go down in history as a grave injustice in this nation. By all accounts, these shots should have undergone far more work and review before being released to the general public.

To date, many people took the aforementioned vaccines under false pretenses, believing they would be the solution to eliminate COVID and prevent the spread of symptoms. These shots lived up to neither promise; however, far too many folks suffered vaccine injuries that remain problematic to this day.

Let’s be very clear: there is a purposeful, concerted effort to keep Americans quiet about vaccine injuries. The elites and medical establishment are desperate to run with the narrative that COVID shots are safe and effective for all. Any individual who dares to question this or raise evidence to the contrary is immediately attacked for doing so.

Today, this issue has spiraled so far out of control that even veterans hospitals aren’t accurately reporting COVID vaccine injuries.

A Horrific Injustice Against Brave American Freedom Fighters

The United States has so much work to do in ensuring our veterans receive the care they need after coming back from military service. Far too many find themselves homeless, without mental health support, and otherwise struggling. In some of the worst case scenarios, veterans end up taking their lives once they believe there’s nowhere to turn.