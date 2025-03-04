On paper, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is responsible for managing foreign aid to civilians. The body has been repeatedly marketed as essential to America’s standing on the world stage.

Unfortunately, what the USAID is reported to have done vs. what they’ve actually gotten up to behind the scenes greatly varies.

The truth of the matter is this: USAID doesn’t just handle foreign aid to civilians in need. They’ve actually handed billions of American taxpayer dollars to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the corrupt officials overseeing this agency continue to profit from its corruption. Look no further than former USAID head Samantha Powers who left with a net worth of $30 million, despite only drawing a yearly salary of $180,000.

Lots of new information about USAID is coming out, thanks to the heroic work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Yet each time that we the people believe USAID can’t possibly be any worse, new evidence proves otherwise.

As pointed out by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on X, the USAID hasn’t only funded terrorists and let its workers get rich off corruption. This agency also played a direct role in the repeatedly, baseless attacks against President Trump.

The Ultimate Weapon of the Deep State