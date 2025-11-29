Tucker Carlson Voices Support for Massie Amid Uniparty Attacks

For decades, America First candidates have experienced swift political attacks designed to dethrone them or rig things against them.

In recent months, Massie has become another prime target. How has he been repaid for fighting to avoid debt, keep America out of wars, and build a political system that honors the middle class?



Elites are trying to oust him from his political position!

Tucker Carlson has been one of the most vocal voices in the media on these types of topics. He has continued to voice support for Massie amid these baseless attacks. Recent exchanges between Massie and Carlson show that these two men are some of the few patriots left in this country.



Both of these thought leaders have faced baseless attacks for standing up for the truth.



Massie describes himself as a hillbilly who grew up in a small Kentucky town and worked his way into politics through a merit-based system. He is the greatest embodiment of the American dream our political system possesses, and it is imperative that he retain his power.



Down with the Uniparty! Leaders like Massie are a must, as they help keep corrupt factions of our government in check.



Carlson Backs Massie Amid Attacks

How is it that the country’s most America-first candidate has been given the boot by many spineless GOP members, who vote to continue Biden-era policies?

Tucker Carlson has called out this madness. MAGA is completely broken if Massie gets ousted while someone like Lindsay Graham retains his power.

Massie embodies many of the America First principles that Trump has displayed during his presidency. He is a small-government, pro-America candidate who is well-positioned to represent the American public.



He even lives off the grid in a house that he built himself. It doesn’t get more America First than that!

Massie has been a vocal supporter of Carlson and has appeared on his show for interviews to discuss the many sins and flaws of the Uniparty system that has swallowed the integrity of our country’s politics.



He understands the toxic cancel culture system used by the media and uniparty!

These two are some of the few American patriots left who are willing to use their platforms to fight for the rights of Americans. The deep state elite hate this fact and have been waging war on these individuals.



If Massie goes, it is a clear sign that we are being run by a Uniparty that doesn’t have the interest of the American people at heart.

Massie Attacks Despite Strong Principles

Massie is pro-free speech, pro-second amendment, anti-war, and supports a small government with limited power.



WHY IS AN AMERICAN FIRST CANDIDATE BEING ATTACKED?





Massie was an early supporter of the challenges against the J6 narratives after he spoke to Carlson and had the opportunity to review the footage. He has continued to discuss how the J6 charges were trumped up nonsense designed to politically attack Trump.



He has also been a very vocal anti-war proponent for any country, noting that taxpayer funds shouldn’t go to causes that inflate our debt and create more enemies abroad. He has consistently voted against bills to fund wars in every country and noted how we will only increase our debt and make new enemies with these methods.



In a video interview with Carlson, Massie explained why he voted against funding Israel so many times, and clarified that it had nothing to do with Israel and was 100% about the principles he supported as a politician.





“I’m against sending our money overseas. I’m against starting another proxy war. I’m against sanctions because it’s going to weaken the dollar. I’m for free speech. All of these resolutions run afoul of these things.”

Massie has also been a consistent proponent of fighting to lower our country’s rising debt. This is why he voted against so many foreign aid packages and was against the Covid CARES Act. He knew it would have a nasty inflationary impact on the United States.



Massie has been correct about all of these warnings and has been sounding the alarm since 2013.





Massie is also aware of the global implications of our monetary policy, a concept that politicians are either ignoring or are ignorant of.

“Right now, we’re able to finance it because we’re the world’s reserve currency. And when we print more money, which we’re doing all the time, the Fed is doing that, we’re actually taxing the world. Everyone who holds dollars gets like a 3% transaction fee.”





Massie has noted that we receive 3%, like credit card companies, from the inflation that is created due to the Fed’s mad monetary policies. Our sanctioning policies will slowly remove this global financial hegemony we currently enjoy.



THE WORLD WON’T TOLERATE THIS MUCH LONGER!



As time passes, more countries are going to want to transact in US dollars, and some countries may continue to dump US treasuries. We should be focused on restoring the integrity of the USD instead of printing our way into an inflationary mess and creating enemies with sanctions.

Massie has also come under fire for pushing for a full and transparent release of the Epstein files, a feature that many Americans voted for in the last election. This is another clear sign that the elite are attacking Massie to cover themselves.

Finally, he also had a strong stance on Covid, fighting against the illegal and immoral actions such as lockdowns and Covid mandates. He was one of the few who called out this immoral form of martial law.

The GOP should be begging Massie to stay in politics and even pushing to elevate his status in our government. These attacks against him prove that the United States is run by a Uniparty that seeks to attack free spirits like Massie.

Massie Strikes Back

Massie won’t go down simply because a group of elite war hawks decided that they don’t want him in power.

He has been raising record funds following the challenge to his upcoming election, and has built an even stronger base of supporters. Ironically, he is very similar to Trump, as attacks only make him stronger.

WE DON’T NEED ANOTHER LINDSAY GRAHAM IN OUR GOVERNMENT!





Patriots like Massie are some of the few who are fighting for the strength of our economy and currency, which are barely hanging on by a thread. It’s time for our government to listen to politicians like Massie, instead of alienating or attacking them.



Massie is an American icon who will likely withstand these baseless attacks and stay in the government. He also has a strong shot at succeeding at the federal level, potentially making a great presidential candidate in 2028 or 2032.

Massie is an embodiment of the American dream. He grew up in the sticks in Kentucky and worked his way to the top through merit after attending MIT. Other politicians don’t possess Massie’s IQ, principles, or discipline.



The Uniparty may hate Massie, but the American public sure loves him.

