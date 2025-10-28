Screenshot/X

In a recent interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson asked a valid question, “What the hell is going on that Thomas Massie is a target, but Lindsey Graham has a Trump endorsement?”

“Of all the members of Congress that I know, Massie is the most principled,” he added, telling the Republican congresswoman.

Massie thanked Carlson and Greene for addressing this:

Carlson: Massie the ‘Most Principled’ Man in Washington