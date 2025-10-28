Tucker and MTG: No One Lives Out Trump's 'Own Stated Principles' More Than Massie
Carlson and Greene talk about what MAGA truly is and how the Kentucky congressman represents it most. #16
Screenshot/X
In a recent interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson asked a valid question, “What the hell is going on that Thomas Massie is a target, but Lindsey Graham has a Trump endorsement?”
“Of all the members of Congress that I know, Massie is the most principled,” he added, telling the Republican congresswoman.
Massie thanked Carlson and Greene for addressing this:
Classy Thomas Massie is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Carlson: Massie the ‘Most Principled’ Man in Washington
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Classy Thomas Massie to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.