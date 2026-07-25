Some pundits have a very bleak assessment of where the U.S. is headed in terms of its relationship with Iran. Others are concerned with our ability to resolve the growing tensions between the two countries.

There are indications that much of the world is beginning to tilt towards Iran. As a result of the increasing level of international support for Iran there may be fewer simple solutions to the emerging crisis.

What’s the answer? Thomas Massie has it. We share it with subscribers below.