A month ago, Donald Trump flew to Kentucky to support his handpicked opponent to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

That man’s name is Ed Gallrein, a former Navy Seal who stood next to the president at a campaign rally and said the following (no, this is not a joke this is really what he said):

“Tom Massie stands with the ladies of The View,” Gallrein said. “Mr. President we stand with you.”

He obviously was rhyming “The View” with “you,” and seemed to find this clever.

Gallrein then added, “Fight! Fight! Fight!

WATCH (seriously, watch. It’s short):

Thomas is ready to fight. He keeps asking Ed to step into the ring. Over and over and over again.

And Gallrein keeps saying no.

Why is Ed Gallrein Scared to Debate Thomas Massie?

Over a month ago, Gallrein had turned down every invitation to debate Massie.

This is from March 5th:

By April 5th, a month later, Gallrein had turned down three opportunities to debate Massie:

Gallrein won’t even talk to reporters or give interviews.

As a candidate for the U.S. Congress. What is that? Who does that?

As renowned Kentucky journalist Al Cross asked on Easter, “Regularly, (Rep. Thomas Massie) makes himself available for news-media interviews. His challenger, Ed Gallrein, refused to be interviewed by the district’s largest news organization for its major story on their primary race.”

“One wonders why,” Cross said.

One does wonder.

By Monday, April 6, Gallrein had refused a fourth debate:

Less than 24 hours after that, Gallrein had refused a fifth debate.

You can’t make this up.

THIS is Trump’s guy?

Massie shared a post that featured audio of Gallrein turning down the latest debate invite, in which Cincinnati-based and nationally syndicated radio host Bill Cunningham asks Gallrein over the phone: “Ed Gallrein, if I get a debate with you and Tom Massie here in the studio, would you show up?”

There is a pause.

Gallrein replies, “Well, I got farm work to do and about a thousand other things, but let me get back to you on that because… can you hear the birds circling…”

Massie noted how nervous Gallrein’s voice sounded when asked to debate him:

Trump: ‘Give Me Somebody with a Warm Body to Beat Massie’

Trump said before introducing Gallrein at their Kentucky rally last month, “I’m looking - I wanted to - I want to just - give me somebody with a warm body to beat Massie. And I got somebody with a warm body but a big, beautiful brain. And a great patriot. He’s unbelievable.”

Trump got his warm body. But if Gallrein has a “big, beautiful brain,” to date he has not been willing to put it up against Massie’s.

In any traditional election or primary, candidates meet to discuss why their policies or ideas are better than their opponents, or to question each other about certain possible deficiencies.

Massie is trying to do this. Gallrein keeps saying no.

What do you do with that?

Massie has appeared to want to question Gallrein about a supposed taxpayer-funded loan he recieved, about his past support for Hillary Clinton, about his leaving the GOP seemingly over Trump - all valid questions - but can’t.

Gallrein refuses to.

Massie supporters have also wondered.

Free the People’s Matt Kibbe asks:

Independent journalist Patrick Howley said that Gallrein’s CON Inc’s billionaire donors were hiding him:

Two things seem certain at this point:

The people who want Ed Gallrein to win don’t want people to see or hear from him.

Ed Gallrein himself does not want people to see or hear from him.

Thomas Massie is running against megadonors who badly want to defeat him, but refuse to engage in the arena of ideas that is at the heart of any bonafide political campaign.

You know, normal politics.

But that’s not what this race is. Thomas Massie has PLENTY of questions for his opponent.

Ed Gallrein doesn’t want to talk about them. At all.

“Fight! Fight! Fight?”

Not so much.