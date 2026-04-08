Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
14h

I live in Washington state, and I have donated to his campaign…

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Swlion's avatar
Swlion
17hEdited

Going after Thomas Massie is the wrong battle to fight. I don’t agree with him on everything, but I’m glad he’s there and if I lived in Kentucky I would vote for him in the primary.

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