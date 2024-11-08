President-elect Trump is busy putting his strategy together for his next chess match against the Progressive Left. He’s learned a lot since he first stepped into the role of President in 2016–a whole lot.

Trump told mega-podcaster Joe Rogan his “biggest mistake” of his previous term was picking “bad, disloyal people” to join his administration.

“The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people. I picked some great people, you know, but you don’t think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn’t have picked,” Trump told Rogan. “I picked a few people that I shouldn’t have picked.”

“Neocons?” Rogan asked.

“Yeah, neocons or bad people or disloyal people,” Trump added.

He won't be doing that again because he's not taking anything for granted. With wisdom comes discernment, and with common sense comes respect for independent thinking and self-reliance.

That’s why Trump is considering asking Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The thought of Massie as the Ag secretary has some people pumped.

According to reporter Nick Sortor, “Sources say Rep. Thomas Massie is set to be tapped for Secretary of Agriculture by President Trump. This would be HUGE!”

“Massie has been pushing for Food Freedom and getting the government off the backs of American farmers for YEARS,” Sortor continued. “He’s the perfect pick, and a key player in gutting the overregulation choking out family farms! I’m pumped for this.”

If you're a fan of Emersonian self-reliance, a free market economy, and the kind of innovation that comes only through independent thinking, you should be “pumped” about this too. Massie is the embodiment of all three–he’s American to the core.

Food Freedom

The Food Freedom Foundation is “committed to defending the rights of sustainable family farms and artisan food producers” and educating them on how they can get the harvest to market. Put another way, the FFF advocates farming by and for the people–not megacorporations and piled-on government regulations.

Last spring, Massie proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution which states, “The right of the people to grow food and to purchase food from the source of their choice shall not be infringed and Congress shall make no law regulating the production and distribution of food products which do not cross state lines.”

How’s that for a bit of State's Rights politicking? Massie would be the perfect candidate to Make Farming Great Again and thereby contribute in a big way to the overall MAGA agenda.

Self-described “Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer” Joel Salatin is a farmer in western Virginia who said he has also been tapped for a position in the USDA in an advisory position.

Salatin wrote on his blog that Massie would be Agriculture secretary in the Trump administration.

“The deplorables and garbage people won again,” Salatin began. “Can you believe it?”

“I've been contacted by the Trump transition team to hold some sort of position within the USDA and have accepted one of the six ‘Advisor to the Secretary’ spots. My favorite congressman, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, has agreed to go in as Secretary of Agriculture,” Salatin wrote.

“He's [Massie] been the sponsor of the PRIME ACT, which, if pushed through, would be the biggest shot across the bow of the entrenched industrial meat processing system we've seen in a century. Let liberty ring. Wouldn't that be a change of fortune for Big Ag?”

The PRIME (Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption) would make it easier for small farms and ranches to cater to consumers by allowing the distribution of custom-slaughtered meat such as beef, pork, or lamb to consumers, restaurants, hotels, boarding houses, and grocery stores within a state.

“Consumers want to know where their food comes from, what it contains, and how it’s processed. Yet, federal inspection requirements make it difficult to purchase food from trusted, local farmers,” said Massie. “It is time to open our markets to give producers the freedom to succeed and consumers the freedom to choose.”

“It's greener to buy meat locally, it's a lot more humane for the animals, and you can know the farmer who raises your food,” Massie posted online.

Salatin, like Massie, sees the bigger picture the Ag secretary can play a crucial role in the MAGA agenda. The USDA boss isn't a glamorous one, but it can be an important position if the right person occupies the chair.

If Massie takes the position, he will be working with other independent thinkers like RKF Jr. and Elon Musk to bring the kind of change that might be seen as revolutionary in an era of governmental regulations and far-left ideologies.

“If RFK Jr. goes in as Sec. of Health and Human Services,” Salatin continued, “everything will be inverted. Talk about the coolest turn about. He'd be the boss of the Faucis and Francis Collins--the whole COVID anti-science crowd. Wouldn't that be a change of fortune for Big Pharma?”

“And if Elon Musk goes in as a Government Waste Czar, do you think he could possibly find something?” Salatin asked.

By the looks of things, Trump will be true to his words. He’s going to do his damnedest to make America great again. With the right people backing him this time around, he can do just that.

But what does Massie say?

And The Answer Is…

According to The Hill, Massie is “ready and willing” to accept an agricultural role in Trump’s administration, but he hasn’t accepted the position of Ag secretary.

“President Trump’s resounding victory secured a mandate for big ideas like reversing chronic disease, conserving our land, and empowering American farmers. His campaign unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to parents who want more access to nutritious food for their families,” Massie posted on X.

“I stand ready and willing to help the President with any part of his bold agenda to focus on the health and well being of Americans, but I have received no commitments or offers from President Trump’s team, and any discussion of the transition are premature,” Massie continued.

If Trump does select Massie to head the USDA, it’s a sign of things to come. A good sign. A very good sign.

The responsibilities of the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture include:

(1) establish jointly with the Secretary of Health and Human Services procedures for coordination with respect to nutrition research in areas of mutual interest; (2) keep informed of developments in, and the Nation's need for, research, extension, teaching, and manpower development in the food and agricultural sciences and represent such need in deliberations within the Department of Agriculture, elsewhere within the executive branch of the United States Government, and with the several States and their designated land-grant colleges and universities, other colleges and universities, agricultural and related industries, and other interested institutions and groups; (3) coordinate all agricultural research, extension, and teaching activity conducted or financed by the Department of Agriculture and, to the maximum extent practicable, by other agencies of the executive branch of the United States Government; (4) take the initiative in establishing coordination of State-Federal cooperative agricultural research, extension, and teaching programs, funded in whole or in part by the Department of Agriculture in each State, through the administrative heads of land-grant colleges and universities and the State directors of agricultural experiment stations and cooperative extension services, and other appropriate program administrators.

That may look like so much governmental mambo-jumbo but in the hands of Massie, it could lead to real change in the way America farms.

Massie would coordinate with RFK Jr. to make our food safer and nutritious while educating a new generation of farmers, gardeners, and researchers in sustainable farming practices. He could also help Elon Musk get the government off of the small farmers’ backs so they can compete in a free market society instead of being at the mercy of mega-corporations.

Farming isn’t just about people. It impacts the entire environment–from water, to air, to beneficial insects. Green New Deal scam advocates may have to align with Massie and crew if they want to help the environment–or they can cease to exist.

Checkmate.