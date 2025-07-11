Trump Planning to Primary Massie in the House, So He Should Run for Senate Instead!
The Don is targeting Massie in the upcoming primary, alleging he is disloyal to the GOP family
Trump is unhappy that Thomas Massie did not support his big, not-so-beautiful, bill.
Well there are some beneficial aspects of the BBB, it is not serious about reducing expenses.
Unfortunately, there is still a major concern that it will dramatically raise the budget deficit as well as the overall debt in the United States.
Some of those who’ve opposed Trump in the past have seen their political careers come to an end.
One need not look any further than the unfortunate saga of Paul Ryan to understand the power and influence held by The Don.
Thomas Massie might be next. Trump plans to back Massie’s opponent in the upcoming primary.
If Trump successfully primaries Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Representative will have an escape route in the Senate.
Massie has Support Within the GOP
