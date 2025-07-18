Get 75% off for 1 year

Let's get Massie into the Senate!

During his first and second terms as president, Donald Trump has urged the passing of spending bills in Congress that have added significantly to America’s national debt and spiked inflation.

Thomas Massie has opposed them. It’s never been personal for Massie. He’s a serious fiscal conservative who opposes increasing the debt no matter who’s president.

One of the earlier examples was Trump’s 2020 $2 trillion COVID relief package. Massie warned that the legislation was rife for abuse with the money going to all the wrong people and would raise significantly the country’s debt.

He insisted a roll call vote. All of Washington HATED Massie for this. Trump called for him to be thrown out of the Republican party.

It took only three weeks after the bill passed for Massie to be proven right.

‘Rand Paul Jr.’

Senator Rand Paul, Massie’s friend, has been another congressman who has voted against this reckless spending every time, even when promoted by President Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump seemed to try to insult Massie by calling him…

‘Rand Paul Jr.?’

During a time when Trump is calling any conservative who still has questions about Jeffrey Epstein stupid and a PAST supporter (Trump doesn’t want their support anymore?)…

More ‘Dr. No,’ Please

And Massie is working hard in the House to get the Epstein files released, the president thinks it is an insult to compare Massie to…

The most principled member of Congress? ‘Rand Paul Jr.?!?"‘

Because you don’t get any more fiscally conservative and constitutionally committed than Rand Paul.

Trump complains that Massie, like Sen. Paul, often votes ‘no’ on bills.

They vote ‘no’ because so much of what Washington wants to pass, again, increases the debt and is no good for the country. It’s sad that Trump seems to have so much faith in the system now.

What happened to ‘Drain the Swamp?’ Trump’s current messaging is that Massie and Paul are somehow bad because they don’t go along with the swamp.

Which makes zero sense.

Rand Paul’s father was called ‘Dr. No’ for voting against all the garbage bills his Washington colleagues sent his way.

It’s a badge of honor. Not an insult.

Donald Trump is in a weird place right now.

He kept his promise on securing America’s borders and targeting illegal immigration. Thank you President Trump.

But on ending the Israel-Gaza war on “day one,” that’s not happening. On ending the Russia-Ukraine war on “day one,” he is now sending even more American weapons and aid to Ukraine, prolonging that conflict at America’s expense. Something he once criticized.

President Trump also continues to show no interest in tackling the U.S. debt, and instead trashes Massie and Paul for daring to address it.

In 2024, people voted for America First. Thomas Massie and Rand Paul clearly agree with that sentiment.

President Donald Trump should be taking cues from them, not shots.