Transparency or Tyranny: Why the Epstein Files Still Matter

Thomas Massie consistently demanded the immediate release of the Epstein client list to expose those involved… and that's why the elites came for him.

Get 25% off forever

Some scandals never fade. They linger because the truth threatens too many powerful people. Thomas Massie made the full release of the Epstein files a priority throughout his time in Congress. He introduced legislation, reviewed documents, and publicly called for unredacted transparency so Americans could finally see the extent of the networks.

Why has real accountability remained so elusive? The files point to influential figures across politics, business, and media. Every delay, every redaction, every excuse only confirms the fear that exposure would shake institutions to their core. When elite involvement in exploitation stays hidden, it signals that justice stops at a certain income or connection level.

Massie refused to play along with the slow-walk. He pushed for complete disclosure regardless of party or donor pressure. That stance highlighted a deeper problem: the system protects its insiders first.

Liberty cannot thrive in an environment of selective secrecy. When the public loses confidence that the rules apply equally, cynicism replaces trust and resentment grows. Massie kept the pressure on because he understood that sunlight remains one of the best disinfectants against corruption.

The demand for full release endures beyond any single election. More people recognize the stakes now, and the calls for complete transparency continue to build.

1776 Liberty Sale: 25% off forever on annual subscriptions through July 4.

Support the independent analysis that demands real transparency from those who hold power.

Get 25% off forever