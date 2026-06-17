Transparency or Tyranny: The Ongoing Fight to Release the Epstein Files

🚨 THOMAS MASSIE: “Today is the 6 month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act We’ve taken out: - TWO DOZEN CEOs - An ambassador - A prince - A prime minister - A Minister of Culture And that was just 6 months. I got 7 MONTHS left in Congress.”

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Power always protects its own. That pattern became crystal clear over Thomas Massie’s 14 years in Congress.

He stood out as one of the few lawmakers who refused to let the Epstein files stay buried under redactions and delays.

He co-sponsored key legislation, demanded unredacted releases, and kept pushing even when it was inconvenient for both parties.

Why does full transparency on this issue still face such fierce resistance? The documents touch networks that reach deep into politics, finance, and Hollywood. Heavy redactions and slow-walking only breed more suspicion. When elites involved in child sex trafficking and potential blackmail operations stay shielded, it screams that there are two systems of justice — one for the powerful and another for everyone else.

Massie didn’t play games with this. He wanted the names, the flight logs, and the client lists out in the open regardless of whose allies showed up. No partisan filters. Just raw accountability.

True liberty cannot survive when the most damaging secrets remain locked away at the highest levels. Citizens lose trust. The republic itself starts to feel rigged. Massie’s persistent efforts highlighted exactly why independent voices are essential — they refuse to let the cover-up machine run smoothly.

One primary loss doesn’t bury this demand. The call for sunlight only grows louder as more Americans see the pattern of protection and stonewalling.

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