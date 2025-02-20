Over the years, it’s become increasingly apparent that a deep state operates in the shadows, without regard for Americans’ best interests.

At its core, the deep state remains solely invested in consolidating its own power. There’s no thought about the consequences or adverse ramifications that may be imposed upon innocent people.

For quite some time, Americans were left in the dark about this, believing that three letter government agencies were working on behalf of the country.

Though it’s only thanks to various brave whistleblowers, like Edward Snowden, that the truth and hidden secrets finally came to light.

Since Snowden revealed the facts about the National Security Agency (NSA) illegally spying on American citizens, he was hit with an espionage charge and forced to flee the United States for his own safety.

However, that could soon be changing. Not too long ago, Rep. Thomas Massie urged President Trump to pardon Snowden, citing his great service to the United States.

This Would Be a Major Victory For Patriots

The NSA played a vital role in violating Americans’ privacy rights and otherwise overstepping legal bounds. Yet had Snowden not come forward, the country would have remained in the dark about all of this.

There’s also an extremely high likelihood that the agency would have become even more emboldened to act in unethical, dangerous ways.

Yet, to this very day, Snowden is subject to be detained and incarcerated if he enters the United States.

It doesn’t have to be this way, of course.

On X, GOP congressman Thomas Massie called for Trump to issue a full pardon to Snowden. In making this appeal, the Kentucky lawmaker pointed out the whistleblower’s service in revealing constitutional violations of both the Bush and Obama administrations.

Hailing Snowden as a “national hero,” Massie then shared a poll showing 94% support for a pardon.

This Pardon Would Be a Long Time Coming

Once Snowden revealed the truth about the federal government’s infringements upon Americans’ rights, the deep state came down hard against him.

The State Department revoked Snowden’s passport in 2013, while the Justice Department charged the whistleblower with breaching the Espionage Act and stealing government property.

A pardon from President Trump would thus be a monumental game changer. Today, Snowden has been granted citizenship in Russia and currently works at an IT company in the nation.

Getting a pardon from the unjust charges against him would allow Snowden to safely come back to the United States, if he opted to do so. It would also stop the deep state from being able to come after him or make his life difficult on American soil.

They Wanted to Make An Example Out of Snowden

The fewer whistleblowers expose corruption when they come across it, the more that underhanded agencies thrive. This is exactly why the federal government worked overtime to discourage anyone else from coming forward in the future.

Central to keeping the deep state in power is making sure that people are not just fearful, but also wholly unaware of things going on behind the scenes.

People like Snowden are a threat to that, bringing about much-needed transparency during times of darkness.

A pardon, on the other hand, would send a clear message. It would show the world that whistleblowers who do the right thing will ultimately be vindicated, even if this takes some time.

Granting clemency to Snowden could very well encourage more people to come forward with groundbreaking information that would expose foul play.

As things stand today, there’s no telling whether or not Snowden will ever return to the United States. Either way, he is a hero to this country and his record should reflect that.

Other Lawmakers Should Join Massie

In 2025, Rep. Thomas Massie shouldn’t be the only member of Congress advocating on behalf of Snowden. Other patriotic conservatives in both chambers should join him in calling upon President Trump to issue a pardon.

Since returning to the Oval Office, Trump has already issued clemency to people who were unfairly targeted by a rogue federal government. He’s also made clear that the deep state will have zero say on how things go on his watch.

Right now, corrupt operatives hiding in the shadows are counting on Snowden being denied a pardon once again.

They’re hoping that all the baseless charges brought against the whistleblower will remain in effect.

It’s for this very reason that lawmakers in the House and Senate should push for Snowden to receive clemency. In this day and age, the deep state has been granted more than enough power.

Many officials working on its behalf still view themselves as untouchable and above the law. That has to change.

One of the most effective ways to send a message to the elites is to ensure they don’t have the last laugh when it comes to Snowden’s freedom.

Now is a great time to give your federal representatives a call and make sure they join Massie in asking President Trump to pardon Edward Snowden.