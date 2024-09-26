There was a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was viewed as an unbiased, reputable organization. Americans trusted the CDC and gladly went to it for healthcare and medical advice.

However, this all changed during COVID. Once this virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, the medical establishment joined Democrats in embracing tyranny. After being hit with shelter-in-place orders, mask mandates, and social distancing requirements, the COVID vaccine mandates quickly rolled in.

Americans were told that taking these shots would stop the virus from spreading and keep symptoms at bay. Folks who raised concerns about the rapid release of these vaccines were subsequently gaslit and called “conspiracy theorists.”

Though as many people rightfully predicted, COVID vaccines did not stop the virus. They didn’t even prevent symptoms from manifesting. Countless Americans who took these inoculations went on to catch COVID, show visible virus symptoms, and pass them along to others.

That’s not even the worst of it. Earlier this month, the CDC was masterfully exposed by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for lying about the mRNA vaccines.

The CDC Played Americans as Fools