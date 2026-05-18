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Thomas Massie is the most “America First” member of Congress, who consistently votes against foreign aid and U.S. involvement in foreign wars. He has consistently said that he represents Kentucky’s 4th district and the United States and their interests first.

One foreign country finds this unacceptable.

The government of Israel demands that the United States fund its ongoing war in Gaza and that it joins them in their war against Iran. President Joe Biden dutifully gave that country what it wanted in support and foreign aid, and now President Donald Trump now gives them not only the same aid but uses the U.S. military to help in that country’s war against Iran.

Unlike most in Washington, Massie is against any U.S. foreign aid or needless foreign wars.

Massie is being challenged in his Kentucky Republican primary on Tuesday, in what has been described by many as the most important election in the country. Because whether Massie wins or loses will determine if American voters still get to decide their own country’s elections.

Or if Israel does. The neoconservative GOP establishment and the government of Israel is really hoping Israel does.

To punish Massie for putting his own country’s interests above their’s, Israel’s government and pro-Israel groups have spent millions to unseat him. This has been an ongoing campaign by a foreign state against a U.S. elected representative for many months.

Last week, Politico finally got around to covering it:

Massie’s Opponent is Just a Pro-Israel Stooge

As Politico reported, “Tuesday’s primary will serve as a key test of the lobby’s power over a party whose historically ironclad support for Israel is starting to show cracks in the wake of wars in Gaza and Iran. Unfavorable views of the U.S. ally are on the rise in the GOP, driven by slumping support among younger Republicans.”

An April Pew Research Center poll revealed that a majority of Americans and even younger Republicans have soured on Israel’s outsized influence on U.S. policy.

Which is definitely the backdrop to this election. Massie’s Republican primary opponent is technically a man named Ed Gallrein, endorsed by Trump.

But Gallrein is an empty vessel. A pro-Israel stooge who that country can easily order around should he win.

Massie noted that the head of one prominent pro-Israel group working against him, the Republican Jewish Coalition, recently admitted who his opponent truly is.

It ain’t Ed.

It’s “we.”

Most Expensive Primary in U.S. History

The amount of money groups like the Jewish Republican Coalition, Israeli-lobbying group AIPAC and Zionist billionaires Miriam Adleson, Paul Singer, John Paulson have spent against Massie has made it the most expensive primary race in U.S. history.

To the tune of about $25 million.

For a primary election. Not even a general election.

The vote on Tuesday night will simply decided which Republican candidate will face the Democratic candidate in November.

While Gallrein seems to be running to do the bidding of of his masters, both foreign and domestic, Massie is trying to prove that American elected officials can still actually represent the country that elected them.

On Friday, he was optimistic.

Massie is the Only Republican Left to Stand Up to Foreign Interests

Massie’s primary election is also a firewall. Other elected officials who have come out against foreign aid or U.S. involvement in Israel’s wars have also been targeted by powerful pro-Israeli groups like AIPAC.

And they have lost. They couldn’t survive standing up to that much power.

As independent journalist Glenn Greenwald has noted, Massie is the only one left who can prove that American elections can still be decided by Americans.

Why shouldn’t an American member of the House of Representatives be allowed to put his own voters first? His own distract, state and country first?

Why is this remotely controversial? Why should foreign governments and wealthy outsiders be able to decide the outcome of his own people’s elections?

Who really gets to decide American elections? U.S. voters or foreign countries and their special interests?

In Kentucky this week, we’re about to find out.

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