Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
3h

Massie is the reason RINOs are getting primarried in their state and fed elections. Massie is an example of what the founders were thinking when creating our Republic.

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Bud's avatar
Bud
1h

Janis, It’s Always the Current War that is the Most important. Over and Over and Over…………….! Netanyahu has claimed for close to 40 years that Iran is Days or Weeks away from a Nuclear Device. Never any Proof. Just because he said so.

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