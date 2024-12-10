Thomas Massie, a maverick Congressman from Kentucky, courageously introduced a bill to stop the federal government’s Covid-19 vax mandate. Massie’s logic in introducing the legislation is to bring the invasive jab mandate to a grinding halt.

According to Massie, Big Brother’s vax mandate is both cruel and unscientific.

Legal Immigrants Must be Jabbed While Illegals Walk in Without Scrutiny

There is a certain irony in the fact that Uncle Sam requires legal immigrants to be jabbed for Covid-19 protection while illegals walk in without oversight. In short, the Covid vaccine is necessary to obtain a green card for legal immigration.

Massie highlights the hypocrisy of needing a government mandated jab to legally obtain citizenship while illegals can waltz in without rolling up their sleeves.

That hypocrisy is precisely why the Kentucky Representative introduced H.R. 4726 during the 118th session of Congress.

Inside Massie’s Bill to Halt the Dystopian Vax Mandate

Take a deep dive into Massie’s bill and you’ll find it nullifies the requirements for those who are not United States nationals to be jabbed with the COVID-19 vax. If the bill passes, the jab won’t be a requirement to receive specific immigration benefits.

Examples of such benefits include America’s coveted visa and lawful status as a permanent resident.

Massie’s bill nullifies the requirements as dictated by Big Brother’s Department of Homeland Security and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agencies.

The bottom line is non-citizens should not be forced to take an experimental clot shot to be naturalized, obtain a visa, or adjust their immigration status.

Massie’s proposed legislation would also prohibit federal funding to administer, enforce, or otherwise implement the COVID-19 jab mandated of aliens.

Republicans are the Only Ones Supporting Massie

Massie has been the loudest voice in the halls of Congress on the vax issue though he has a bit of notable support. A handful of Republicans ranging from Marjorie Taylor Greene to Andy Briggs and Lauren Boebert joined Massie to sponsor the bill.

The bill was subsequently referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce along with the Committee on the Judiciary. The consideration of the provisions detailed within Massie’s bill were put up for review by those two committees as the language falls within their jurisdiction.

A Clot Shot Shouldn’t be a Requirement to Become a U.S. Citizen

In the end, Massie’s bill boils down to this: those looking to become United States citizens should not be forced to take a Big Pharma jab. Such a requirement is a violation of individual liberty and one’s personal autonomy.

There is also an argument to be made that no vaccines of any type should be necessary to live, study, or work in the United States.

Massie is justified in distrusting the federal government. After all, the United States federal government misled an unsuspecting population during the Tuskegee experiments less than half a century ago.

"It’s un-American to force COVID vaccines on people who want to become Americans. Currently, our government coerces those who’ve come to our country legally into taking mRNA vaccines as a condition of fulfilling their dreams of becoming U.S. citizens. H.R. 4726 will finally put an end to this unscientific policy and repeal several of the last remaining COVID mandates." – Rep. Massie

A Covid jab should not be a requirement to obtain a visa. Nor should such a shot be a condition for obtaining permanent residency status in the USA. However, Massie’s critics wrongly argue he is in favor of open borders.

There is a difference between open borders and legal immigration routes that do not require potentially poisonous and fatal Big Pharma injections.

The uncomfortable truth is that Big Pharma and Big Brother have united as one. Big Pharma companies spend tens of millions in soft money dollars to politicians’ campaigns on an annual basis.

The CDC is on the Wrong Side of History

The CDC’s jab mandate for citizenship is unamerican. The unscientific mandate for a clot shot prevents hardworking immigrants from living in the land of the free.

Moreover, the mandate also separates parents from children, siblings, aunts, uncles, and other loved ones.

"No free country, other than the United States, requires international visitors to prove they've taken the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine mandate is keeping families separated, hurting our economy, and preventing some of the best athletes in the world from competing here. We need to join the rest of the free world in returning to normal. Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and all of South and Central America have no such mandate." – Rep. Massie

The overarching theme of Massie’s time in Congress is this: Americans should be allowed to live freely without Big Brother pestering them. The emphasis is on individual liberty as opposed to centralized power through top-down governance.

Granted, the lifting of requirements for entry into the country jeopardizes public health to a certain extent. However, the cost of enforcing clot shots is a limit on personal freedom.

Moreover, requiring mandatory injections for entry into the United States sabotages our already fragile economy. We need visitors, tourist dollars, and laborers, albeit through legal channels.

Massie Wants Immigration Done the Right Way

The fear of “dirty” and “unhealthy” foreigners is unfounded. COVID-19 still lingers yet it is no longer a significant threat to the human condition.

Here’s the bottom line: immigrants should be permitted legal entry into the country after passing a background check.

If you still believe in the American dream, express your passion for small government to your Congressional representatives.