If Thomas Massie were president, it is highly likely Americans would have known about Jeffrey Epstein, his crimes and his clients already.

But he’s not. We’re dealing with the current charade instead.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said for months she would release the Epstein client list that was sitting on her desk.

Now the Trump administration says it doesn’t even exist.

REALLY?

You can’t make this up.

From the New York Times:

For months, Attorney General Pam Bondi promised the release of documents on the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that could reveal damaging details, drumming up anticipation over the files, long a source of speculation and conspiracy theories. But on Monday, a memo by the Justice Department undercut her own statements, pouring cold water on baseless claims. It amounted to a catalog of conclusions that affirmed those reached years earlier by investigators, including that Mr. Epstein killed himself while in a Manhattan cell awaiting trial.

See? The NYT’s has long told us that claims of an Epstein list, or that that he didn’t kill himself, were just “conspiracy theories” and “baseless claims,” and now the Trump administration is telling us the same.

So seriously, why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison right now?

