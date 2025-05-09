In 2025, one of the Trump administration's greatest highlights is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This agency is playing a very important role in not just rooting out corruption and fraud at the federal level, but also wasteful spending.

Each of these issues has plagued the government for far too long, while trickling down into the lives of everyday Americans. Lobbyists, bureaucrats, and special interest groups have been the main beneficiaries of federal corruption for decades.

Since its inception, DOGE has not just exposed the dirty dealings happening behind the scenes; it’s also cut $150 billion in wasteful spending.

Unfortunately, that’s just not enough. Without a significant increase in spending reductions, this country is staring down the barrel of financial devastation.

America Needs a Lot More from DOGE

One of the most prominent public officials speaking out about the importance of additional spending cuts is Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.

The lawmaker explained that despite the $150 billion spending reduction, the problems facing America are in the trillions. This means that DOGE will need to cut a lot more waste in order for the federal government to get back on track and truly serve the people.

For decades, the government has lied to everyone about the implications of spending. We’ve all been told that blowing trillions of dollars on wasteful agendas is necessary to keep this country alive and thriving.

The precise opposite is true. Thanks to federal spending over decades, this country faces substantial problems, one of which is a rising national deficit. As the deficit increases, our economy worsens and this country becomes far less stable.