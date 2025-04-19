In the United States, Social Security exists for the purposes of helping workers prepare for retirement and compensate those who face life-changing disabilities or the loss of a family breadwinner.

Over the years, millions of Americans have paid into Social Security with the expectation that they’ll have access to these benefits, typically at the age of 62. Over the years, however, Social Security has become increasingly more precarious.

At the rate things are going, it’s estimated that this program and its benefits will completely run out by 2035. There’s been a lot of talk about how to reverse this trend and prevent Social Security’s depletion.

However, there aren’t enough folks discussing a major factor quickly ensuring Social Security’s demise. In this day and age, it boils down to the benefits being granted to illegal aliens.

There’s No Getting Around Such a Major Problem

Over the years, there’s been a steady uptick in illegal aliens getting Social Security benefits that are solely funded by everyday Americans. It’s gotten so bad that these illegals are even being granted Social Security numbers, despite having no lawful right to be in the United States.

At the end of the day, this abuse of the program is being used to circumvent measures designed to combat illegal immigration. As GOP Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out on X, screening folks via E-Verify becomes a lot harder when criminal migrants have Social Security numbers.

American citizens, on the other hand, are being subject to increasing levels of government scrutiny. While the radical left rolls out the carpet for illegal aliens, they’re using various checkpoints like the Patriot Act and Real-ID to treat Americans like criminals.

You truly can’t make this up.

Social Security Has Been Compromised For Years

Unfortunately, the many problems that we’re all witnessing with Social Security aren’t exactly new. As it turns out, illegal aliens have been getting Social Security numbers for at least four years in a row now.