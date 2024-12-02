Most Americans are shocked to learn the federal government was funded through tariffs for most of its history. Though few know it, there was no income tax until recent times.

The federal government’s budget was once relatively small and balanced. Federal services were financed through taxes on imported goods.

Thomas Massie wants to restore that balance using new tariffs. Massie also wants to reduce federal spending to less than 10% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Logic in Using Tariffs Instead of Income Tax

Wouldn’t it be nice if the government functioned with funding from taxes applied to imported goods? In such a scenario, you would be allowed to keep all of your personal income.

Though such a scenario would require shrinking government, it is within the realm of possibility.