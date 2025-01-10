Amazon has grown so large so quickly that its left hand doesn’t know what its right hand is doing. Few politicians but for the likes of Thomas Massie are willing to speak out against Amazon’s willful negligence.

Massie had adopted an increasingly aggressive tone toward Amazon, targeting the e-tailer for ripping off United States inventors and customers alike. The world’s largest e-tailer is raking in the cash on knock-offs and fake products without penalty.

Amazon is a Fraudulent Business

Massie recently took to X to tear into Amazon, demanding the ecommerce titan be held legally liable for fraud. The e-tailer has gone without punishment up until this point.

The lack of negative reinforcement for permitting platform fraud serves as an incentive to maintain the corrupt status quo. If Massie has his way, Amazon will be sued for fraud.

An Amazon loss in court would spur the e-tailer to finally put an end to its fraud. As Massie notes, Amazon is perpetuating fraud on consumers, inventors, authors, and others. The most egregious form of Amazon fraud comes in the form of its counterfeit products.

As an example, there have been reports that Amazon is selling completely fraudulent calendars sold under the guise of being official comic book products. Moreover, when those fake products are reported, the e-tailer’s system doesn’t function properly.

There is no functional recourse for consumers to take when pinpointing fake items on the Amazon platform. Instead, the customer complaints enter the “memory hole” similar to that described in George Orwell’s 1984. The difference is the state and corporation have teamed up in our reality, constituting a dysfunctional form of corporate fascism.

Insiders insist the e-tailer’s fake products are reported at a rate faster than the internal reporting system can handle. That means no changes are made after consumers log complaints that ultimately get redirected to the Orwellian memory hole.

Amazon is Hurting American Small Businesses and Inventors

Massie and other patriots have noted the increase in stories detailing how Amazon is harming our nation’s small business owners. The e-tailer amounts to a negligent and fraudulent criminal accomplice stealing the products of inventors and small businesses.

Those products are then handed over to the Chinese. Amazon essentially functions as a highly corrupt middleman between our nation’s creative minds and Chinese authoritarians. China then knocks off those innovative American creations, selling them at a lower price.

Billions are Spent to Curtail Millions of Fake Amazon Goods