The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Pfizer have been working hand in hand to keep the truth about COVID vaccine efficacy from the public. Thomas Massie from Kentucky has demanded that the CDC provide more information on the mistake he found in data reported from the agency, which they acknowledged, but refused to correct.

If the data for vaccine efficacy is not correctly represented, there are numerous implications. The first of which is that the U.S. government and its complicit agencies like Fauci’s National Institute of Health (NIH) and the CDC can continue lying to us about pandemics meant to sway elections, lock us in our homes, and ruin our economies so a few Big Pharma companies and their cohorts can get richer. Those are the milder implications.

In a very pointed comment to Congress, Massie has said, “I want to talk about the weaponization of the CDC against the American people. . . A week before Christmas the Covid vaccines came out, and the FDA curated Pfizer trial results (in air quotes) and then the CDC curated the FDA’s opinion. The CDC claimed that the vaccine was 95% efficacious when the trial data said no such thing.” What’s more, the Pfizer “trail results” that the people of the US were finally able to read had almost 100% of the information redacted, but it is well known that countless adverse effects were named in Pfizer’s own internal documents.

Despite admitting that the 95% efficacious rate of COVID-19 vaccines was not true, the CDC refused to take down the information from its website, and has even continued to promote it.

The CDC also released information about myocarditis following the COVID vaccine, and in 148 pages almost every word is redacted. What are they trying to hide? That they were in collusion with the FDA and Pfizer all along?

Massie has also revealed that the CDC was in a partnership with Twitter, tracking every single Tweet that Congressmen tweet, censoring doctors that talked about natural immunity, and Massie’s tweets about natural immunity. The timing of which is questionable. Their tweets were censored 3 days before the military vaccine mandate came out, and the federal employee vaccine mandates came out as well.

As a result, Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Thomas Massie have sent a letter threatening the CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, that if the CDC doesn’t turn over information by May 30th, they will resort to a compulsory process to get it.

When Massie Says Weaponization, He’s Not Kidding

The CDC was trying to squash any opposition to Pfizer’s vaccine. Why is this significant? Well, let’s look at some grotesque facts:



It’s likely that Pfizer, the CDC, and the FDA all knew exactly what these shots would do to us, and went to great lengths to kill any public discourse that would make people think twice about getting them. How do you weaken a nation from the inside? You kill off their military members or make them unfit for service. The U.S. military remains one of the most formidable forces in the world, but between the sudden deaths, myocarditis, turbo-cancers, brain aneurysms, and mRNA damage, we’ve been weakened. This is not a truth the majority of the American public readily understands.

How Deep Down the Rabbit Hole Do You Want to Go?

What’s more, the CDC is FUNDED by companies like Pfizer. They don’t have reliable scientific data to prove any efficacy because they are bought and paid for by Pfizer, Biogen, Merck, and other Big Pharma companies. They receive more than $100 million in funding from them.

Who is doing Pfizer’s bidding? The CDC. And they weaponized this institution, just like Fauci’s NIH. The sick part, is you fund them too with tax-payer money.

So you’re paying these institutions to lie to you, and slowly kill you. Representatives like Massie and Jordan are trying to stop this insanity. No wonder the CDC and Pfizer don’t want to give us FOIA requests without 99.999% redactions. They’d be caught red-handed.