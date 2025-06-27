On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists entered Israel and slaughtered babies, sexually assaulted women, burned whole families alive, and took over 250 civilians hostage.

Israel cried out for justice. On Oct. 27, Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza.

Today, the death toll in Gaza has passed 55,000. Israel went to war in Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed over 1,200 innocent people.

It was the Gaza Health Ministry that reported 55,000 had died in Gaza. The organization does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists, but did claim that women and children make up more than half of the dead.

Israel insists it only targets militants and says the civilian deaths are the fault of Hamas because the terrorists hide among civilians, in effect using them as human shields.

Even if the Gaza Health Ministry exaggerated the numbers, tens of thousands of civilians have died in Gaza because of the war.

Even if Israel does target militants, there is collateral damage in the heavily populated urban area–a lot of it.

As far as Thomas Massie is concerned, there are too many civilians dying to justify the war. It’s time for it to stop. Cutting off U.S. military aid to Israel would stop the war.

“Nothing can justify the number of civilian casualties (tens of thousands of women and children) inflicted by Israel in Gaza in the last two years,” Massie posted on X.

“We should end all U.S. military aid to Israel now.”

Why? Because Western values demand it.

Justice and Mercy

Massie's remarks about halting U.S. military aid to Israel were likely prompted in part by criticism of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for its chaotic approach to aid distribution.

Video and photos on social media have shown mobs of Palestinians scrambling for food and reports of Israeli gunfire and multiple casualties.

The controversy took on steam when a Palestinian was killed and 47 others were injured as shots were reportedly fired into a crowd of civilians who were trying to get food at an aid distribution site in Rafah.

According to the U.N., it was unclear who fired the shots. Combined with the tens of thousands of dead civilians, one thing is for sure: Gaza is a bloodbath.

War never looks good, but does Massie really want to cut off U.S. military aid to Israel? Doubtful.

If the U.S. left Israel hanging in the wind by cutting off military aid, Iran and its proxies–Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis–would seize the opportunity and attempt to fulfill their dream of wiping Israel off the map–forever.

Israel is an integral and symbolic part of Western Civilization. As goes Israel, one might say, so goes the West.

Massie doesn't hate Western Civilization, and he doesn’t want to see Israel destroyed. Justice giving way to revenge isn't becoming of the West. Justice is a Western virtue. Revenge is a vice.

By calling for a stop to the slaughter in Gaza, Massie is invoking another Western virtue: Mercy.

St. Thomas Aquinas famously observed, "Mercy without justice is the mother of dissolution; justice without mercy is cruelty."

When the balance between mercy and justice is lost, terrorists like Hamas will either go unpunished or will be punished with brutality. In the case of Gaza, civilians are being treated brutally while Hamas hides among them.

There is no justice in that.

By calling for an end to the war in Gaza, Massie is fighting for Western civilization.

Massie Stands On Principle

Massie stands on principle, no matter the cost. He recently voted against the Big, Beautiful Bill and took heat from Trump and his allies for doing it.

“The big beautiful bill has issues,” Massie posted on X.

“I chose to vote against it because it’s going to blow up our debt. For voting on principle, I now have the President AND his press Secretary campaigning against me from the White House podium. Can you help me by donating?”

Massie likely knew his “no” vote on the bill wouldn't stop it from getting passed (it did), just like his calling to cut U.S. military aid to Israel won't make it happen.

That’s not the point. We need men like Massie because they speak truth to power, no matter their political party.

Massie doesn’t want the U.S. to destroy itself by racking up more and more debt, and he doesn't want Israel to become the moral equivalent of Hamas.

Men like Massie put virtue before power, principle before popularity. We need more men like him if the Christian West is to endure.