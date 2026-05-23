It’s ironic and somewhat predictable that when there is just one congressman left standing to block the flow of unconstitutional spending bills that sail through Congress like grease down a slide.

The Uniparty machine suddenly stops grinding when Massie is in the room. And so billionaires tied to Epstein, along with other deep state insiders, become incensed. They plot to remove him from office, unleashing their wrath on the lone congressman.

Why do they despise him?

He has an obsession with making sure everyone involved in these trillions worth of legislative monstrosities are transparent in what they are doing in the dead of night.

This is not even remotely funny. It is as predictable as it gets. These power brokers live in the shadows. They pass gigantic trillion dollar spending bills with absolutely zero opposition.

When Massie is removed from the picture, the gravy train continues unimpeded.

Thomas Massie posted on X that “the opposition comes directly from ‘Epstein-connected billionaires and swamp insiders’.” They hate him for his sole objections to unconstitutional bills. He continues to advocate for sunshine on each and every bad deal.

If it were not for Massie, legislation would be passed easily. However, one principled vote and the entire facade unravels.

What happens to the nation when there is only one person standing between the country and total fiscal insanity being allowed to continue?

The answer is available below to paid subscribers.